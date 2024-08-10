90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Tell All Features Lie Detector Tests for Couples

The upcoming 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All is set to deliver even more drama as couples undergo lie detector tests. This news follows a series of intense moments and rumors surrounding Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem’s tumultuous relationship.
One major contention in their relationship was Angela’s ability to have a baby given her age. Adding to the strain, there were rumors of Michael contemplating legal action against Angela. Backstage during a particularly tense moment, Michael was overheard saying,
That’s a f**king wrap for me. I’m gonna go back there and pack.
Michael Addressed Rumors on Instagram
Despite speculation, Michael took to social media to clarify he has not taken any legal action against Angela. He posted,
It has come to my attention that there are false rumors circulating suggesting that I have initiated legal action against TLC and someone.
Angela’s Aggressive Behavior in the Spotlight
Angela’s behavior during the Tell All has been described as uncomfortable to watch, with many fans criticizing her treatment of Michael. During one scene, she was seen aggressively confronting him, which added fuel to the fiery rumors.
Michael dismissed these allegations, stating that such rumors are unfounded and harm reputations. He urged bloggers to verify facts before sharing information that might mislead fans.
The Ongoing Saga of Michael and Angela
Their entire relationship has been extensively documented across various spin-offs since 2018. Recently, Angela reportedly returned to Nigeria under unclear circumstances, leading fans to speculate about their future on the show. There were even photos posted online allegedly showing their wedding invitation.
Legal Battles and Public Conflicts
Angela has also been involved in legal actions, including filing a Complaint for Annulment against Michael, citing fraudulent inducement for immigration purposes. She claimed in an affidavit that she could not locate him within the state.
The tension between them has also led to reports of Angela’s public disputes with other cast members and controversial social media activity, further polarizing public opinion about her.
