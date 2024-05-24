Home
90 Day Fiance Couple Rachel and Jon Walters Officially Split After Six Years

by
After six years in a long-distance marriage, Rachel Bear and Jon Walters from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days have formally ended their relationship. The couple that captured the hearts of many debuted their storyline in Season 2 of the series, showcasing the trials of maintaining a love across continents.

The Announcement

Jon Walters took to Facebook on May 7, 2024, to break the news to their fans, stating, Unfortunately we have been unable to obtain a spouse or family visa. Jon highlighted the toll the long-distance aspect took on their relationship over the years. Jon further explained, The future we wanted for so long isn’t the future we will have.

A Love Strained by Distance and Legal Hurdles

The duo’s journey was an uphill battle marked by attempts to reunite permanently. Their saga began with Jon flying to London for the first time on March 8, 2018. Despite hopes of a new beginning, legal complications hampered their progress.

Jon’s criminal conviction played a significant role in derailing the visa process. He explained on Facebook, I took everything I thought I would need… but unfortunately, I don’t have the authority to give a visa to anyone with a criminal conviction.

Officially Calling it Quits

A decision that was not taken lightly saw both parties asking for understanding from their supporters. As Jon noted, I’m a husband and father by invitation and have never taken [them] for granted.

The emotional weight of their decision resonated deeply with fans who had followed their journey since 2018. Rachel responded with a personal Instagram post saying, It breaks my heart to share this news with you… Long-distance relationships can be brutal on the toughest of couples.

The Challenges of Long-Distance Love

The overarching theme in their separation revolves around the difficulties presented by a long-distance marriage. Rachel acknowledged on social media how taxing it was, expressing, The distance for so many years has taken its toll. We’ve grown too far apart.

The reality is that navigating a relationship while separated by oceans is inherently fraught with challenges, which Jon admitted in his post: A long-distance relationship like ours never works, but we gave it a good fight.

What Comes Next?

Both Jon and Rachel are taking time to process this transition and have asked for privacy during this period. Despite the separation, they expressed gratitude towards their supporters who have stood by them all these years.

An important note from their journey is that love stories are often more complex than what meets the eye. Expert opinions suggest that maintaining such relationships demands immense resilience and understanding.

As fans look forward to what comes next for Jon and Rachel individually, hope remains for brighter chapters ahead as they navigate this new phase of their lives separately.

Steve Delikson
