8 Tom Cruise Movies That Deserve A Spectacular Sequel

When we talk about Hollywood icons, Tom Cruise often tops the list. His films have not just entertained but have also become a part of our collective consciousness. Sequels, in the right hands, can offer more to the stories and characters that fans have grown to love. Here we explore eight Tom Cruise movies that not only deserve a sequel but could potentially expand their universes in spectacular ways.
Edge of Tomorrow Explores Time Again
The sci-fi world of Edge of Tomorrow left audiences on the edge of their seats with its innovative take on time-loop storytelling.
That was an amazing script, but I don’t know what the future holds for it. I did read a script that was in really great shape, but it’s just a matter of if that can even happen now, said Emily Blunt about the potential sequel. A continuation could dive deeper into the aftermath of its mind-bending premise, possibly exploring new alien threats or the consequences of tampering with time. With a spin-off show in production, there’s fertile ground for a sequel to bloom.
A Second Night with Collateral
The intense narrative of Collateral captivated viewers with its gritty portrayal of Los Angeles’ underbelly. A sequel might delve into the consequences of that fateful night, perhaps following a new character’s journey or the ripple effects of Vincent’s actions throughout the city’s criminal hierarchy. The original film’s cat-and-mouse chase dynamics set a high bar for suspense that a sequel could strive to match or surpass.
The Last Samurai’s New Chapter
The Last Samurai offered a rich tapestry of cultural immersion and epic storytelling. A sequel could honor the original while advancing a new chapter in Japan’s history, perhaps focusing on the modernization era or exploring the fates of the characters who survived. The emotional depth and cross-cultural themes present in the first film provide ample material for a sequel to build upon.
Oblivion Universe Expands Its Horizons
The open-ended conclusion of Oblivion left many questions unanswered about its dystopian universe. With revelations such as
The Tet is not a human station holding the last remnant of Earth. Instead, it is an alien station controlled and run by artificial intelligence, there is vast potential for a sequel to delve into the human resistance against alien forces and uncover more about Jack Harper’s clone legacy.
Vigilante Justice Continues with Jack Reacher
Fans were drawn to Jack Reacher‘s embodiment of the ‘drifter with a heart of gold’ archetype. A sequel could further chronicle his vigilante justice adventures, potentially pitting him against new adversaries that challenge his Krav Maga-inspired fighting style and moral compass. The character’s physicality and cunning make for an action-packed narrative ripe for continuation.
Knight and Day Brings More Comedic Action
The chemistry between Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz in Knight and Day was undeniable, blending action with romantic comedy in a way that left viewers wanting more. A sequel could heighten this dynamic, introducing new escapades that balance humor with high-stakes scenarios—perhaps even flipping traditional roles or introducing an ensemble cast to complement the leads.
Valkyrie’s Untold Aftermath
Valkyrie‘s historical significance is undeniable, portraying one of the most audacious plots against Hitler during WWII. A sequel might explore the aftermath of this failed coup, examining how those involved coped with their actions’ consequences and how it impacted Germany’s future. Such a narrative would offer a poignant look at history through personal stories intertwined with larger events.
American Made Dives Deeper Into Intrigue
American Made‘s portrayal of Barry Seal’s life offered a thrilling glimpse into drug trafficking’s dangerous world. A sequel could further examine these themes, perhaps focusing on other real-life figures or fictional characters inspired by Seal’s exploits. With its blend of comedy and drama, there’s much more story to tell about this treacherous yet fascinating world.
In conclusion, these Tom Cruise movies hold immense potential for sequels that could expand their narratives in exciting new directions. From historical dramas to action-packed thrillers, there is no shortage of possibilities for these beloved films to continue their stories on screen. Let us know which movie you’d like to see get its well-deserved sequel!
