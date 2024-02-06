8 Reasons ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Needs JoJo Siwa as Judge

As a dance aficionado and someone who appreciates the sheer talent and excitement ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ brings to our screens, I’ve been pondering the idea of JoJo Siwa joining the judging panel. With her dynamic background and vibrant personality, she seems like a perfect fit. So, let’s dive into the reasons why JoJo Siwa’s inclusion as a judge on this beloved dance competition would not only be beneficial but potentially transformative.
JoJo Siwa’s Extensive Dance Credentials
From her early days on ‘Dance Moms’ to making history on ‘Dancing With the Stars’, JoJo Siwa has amassed a wealth of dance experience. Her journey has been marked by competitive spirit and performance savvy, a combination that’s essential for any judge on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’. JoJo Siwa’s dance background is not just about routines and rehearsals; it’s about understanding the pressures and triumphs that come with competitive dancing. As one quote puts it,
We have not had so many great performers compete at the same time in the past and that has made for a truly competitive and wildly exciting race to the finale. This insight into the competitive nature of dance aligns perfectly with what JoJo could bring to the judging table.
The Youthful Appeal of JoJo Siwa
JoJo Siwa’s connection with younger audiences is undeniable. Her presence could open doors to a new generation of viewers, bringing fresh energy to ‘So You Think You Can Dance’. With phrases like
First time concert for my two girl 7 and 14, it’s clear that JoJo resonates with both children and teens. She bridges the gap between youthful exuberance and mature artistry, making her an ideal figure to draw in younger fans without alienating the show’s existing audience.
The Power of Social Media Influence
With millions of followers across her social platforms, JoJo Siwa is a social media juggernaut. Her influence extends far beyond her own content, as her followers are highly engaged and responsive. The potential for increased viewership and heightened engagement with ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ is significant if JoJo were to become a judge. After all, as one fact states,
Siwa has 23.6 million followers across Instagram and YouTube alone.
The Uplifting Personality of JoJo Siwa
A beacon of positivity, JoJo Siwa carries an aura that is both inspiring and comforting. Her messages often revolve around self-love and acceptance, values that resonate deeply within the arts community.
Please never forget that no matter who you are, what you look like, who you LOVE that you are absolutely perfect, she once said, encapsulating her approach to life and potentially her judging style.
A Judge With Performance Expertise
Having captivated audiences around the globe with her energetic performances, JoJo Siwa knows what it takes to shine on stage. Her feedback as a judge would likely be rooted in practical performance techniques tailored to elevate each dancer’s presence under the spotlight. As someone who understands the nuances of live entertainment, JoJo could provide contestants with invaluable advice derived from her own successful career.
Inclusivity Through Representation
Beyond her dancing prowess, JoJo Siwa stands as an LGBTQ+ icon who promotes inclusivity through her public persona. Her presence on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ would send a powerful message about embracing diversity within the arts. As she herself has stated, being true to oneself is paramount; this philosophy could offer comfort and encouragement to contestants of all backgrounds.
Fashion That Dances Off The Screen
Known for her distinctive style featuring colorful bows and vibrant outfits, JoJo Siwa’s fashion sense could add an extra layer of visual flair to ‘So You Think You Can Dance’. Her aesthetic choices are not only trendy but also emblematic of her bold personality. This unique fashion perspective could inspire contestants and viewers alike while adding another dimension to the show’s visual appeal.
The Competitive Spirit of JoJo Siwa
The drive to excel is part of what makes a great performer, and JoJo Siwa embodies this trait. Her competitive history is filled with moments where she rose to challenges and pushed beyond expectations. This spirit could be infectious for contestants, motivating them to reach new heights in their dance journeys.
