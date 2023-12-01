8 New Family Movies Perfect for a Cozy Night In

Gathering around the television for a family movie night is a tradition that many hold dear. It’s a time when the hustle and bustle of daily life can pause, and families can come together to enjoy a story that sparks laughter, teaches lessons, and creates memories. With the rise of streaming services, accessing new movies from the comfort of our homes has never been easier. Today, I’m delighted to share with you 8 new family movies that are perfect for a cozy night in.
The Animated Adventure of The Mitchells vs The Machines
The Mitchells vs. The Machines is an animated film that captures the essence of family unity in the midst of chaos. This quirky adventure follows a family as they become humanity’s unlikely last hope during a robot apocalypse. Produced by Lord and Miller, known for their visually busy animation aesthetic in The Lego Movie and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and directed by Mike Rianda of Gravity Falls, the film is a visual treat. It’s filled with humor that’s especially resonant with those familiar with internet culture, though it may not be everyone’s cup of tea. Nonetheless, as the family learns to appreciate each other’s strengths, viewers are reminded of the importance of unity and support.
Feel Good Evenings with Luca
In Luca, we’re transported to a picturesque Italian seaside town where we meet Luca, a young sea creature who experiences life above water for the first time. This film is about discovery, friendship, and acceptance as Luca and his new friend Alberto explore the human world while concealing their true identities. It’s a story that will charm viewers as it cleverly plays on themes of hiding in plain sight and embracing who you are. The bond between Luca and Alberto is sure to resonate with families looking for a feel-good experience.
Epic Journeys in Raya and the Last Dragon
Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an epic journey through the broken world of Kumandra. Divided into five lands named after parts of a dragon, this animated world is as rich in detail as it is in storytelling. Rated PG for action and some animated violence, Raya shines as a heroine who embodies trust and teamwork.
The martial arts scenes are incredible, and I don’t think they are too much for young kids, one viewer noted, highlighting the film’s ability to balance excitement with family-friendly content.
Soulful Reflections in Soul
The Pixar film Soul dives deep into life’s purpose and passions through Joe Gardner’s story, voiced by Jamie Foxx. As Joe helps a soul named 22 find her spark, he also embarks on his own journey back to Earth for his dream gig. The movie explores complex themes such as being ‘in the zone’ versus being ‘lost’, offering profound insights not typically found in animated features. Its universal appeal makes it an excellent choice for both children and adults to ponder together.
A Day of Yes Leads to Family Fun
In Yes Day, we witness what happens when parents decide to say yes to their children’s wildest requests for an entire day. This leads to comedic events that ultimately strengthen family bonds. Jennifer Garner portrays a mother who rediscovers her adventurous side through this concept, which results in both chaos and laughter—a perfect mix for an entertaining movie night at home.
Unexpected Heroes in Flora & Ulysses
Flora & Ulysses tells the story of Flora, a comic book fan who teams up with a super-powered squirrel named Ulysses to embark on heartwarming adventures filled with poetry and humor. The CGI squirrel adds a unique touch to this live-action film, creating an engaging experience that families can appreciate together over its 91-minute runtime.
The Timeless Antics of Tom & Jerry
The new Tom & Jerry movie brings back the timeless chase between cat and mouse with a modern twist by blending traditional animation with live-action settings. Every animal character is animated, providing a unique visual experience while maintaining the classic humor that has entertained audiences for over eight decades.
Treasure Hunting Adventures in Finding ‘Ohana
Last but not least, Finding ‘Ohana takes us on a treasure-hunting adventure set against the beautiful backdrop of Hawaii. The movie draws parallels to classics like The Goonies, featuring themes of family support and sacrifice alongside elements of Hawaiian mysticism. It’s an entertaining choice that might run slightly longer but offers moral lessons along with its spirited journey.
To conclude, these 8 movies offer something special for every family looking to spend quality time together. From animated epics to heartwarming comedies, each film provides an opportunity to make lasting memories from your living room couch. So grab some popcorn, dim the lights, and let these stories bring you closer together for your next cozy movie night in.
