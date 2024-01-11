8 Movies of the 1990s That Broke Box Office Records

As we cast our minds back to the 1990s, it’s clear that this decade was a transformative period for cinema. It wasn’t just about the emergence of new genres or the rise of indie films; it was a time when box office records were shattered and new benchmarks for success were established. These record-breaking movies didn’t just rake in profits; they captured the imaginations of audiences worldwide and set a precedent for what a blockbuster could be.
Jurassic Park 1993
The year 1993 saw the release of ‘Jurassic Park’, a film that not only brought dinosaurs back to life but also revolutionized visual effects.
This is a breakthrough picture for critics and audiences, and indeed it was. The allure of its CG-created creatures, which were a rarity at the time, made ‘Jurassic Park’ an attraction like no other. It stormed to over $900 million at the global box office, standing tall against blockbuster movies headlined by big stars that summer season.
Titanic 1997
The epic scale of ‘Titanic’ in 1997 is hard to overlook. A period drama with a sentimental romantic tragedy, it hinged around one of history’s biggest maritime disasters.
The picture was going over and over. Everybody had written it off: ‘It’s going to be the biggest disaster ever, but
somehow Cameron had done it. From its opening week in the US with $28.6 million to an unprecedented worldwide total of $2.19 billion, ‘Titanic’ became the highest-grossing film at the time and the first to have a budget over $200 million.
Star Wars Episode I The Phantom Menace 1999
In 1999, ‘Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace’ became arguably one of the most eagerly anticipated films of all time. Its release marked a record-breaking opening that showcased the enduring popularity of the franchise. With expectations of achieving 9 million admissions in its first six weeks and taking around £35 million at the box office, it’s clear why fans were so captivated by the return to George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away.
Independence Day 1996
‘Independence Day’ in 1996 was not just another summer flick; it was a visual spectacle that set the tone for future action blockbusters. With its memorable scenes and quotable lines, it brought in $817.4 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of that year at $306.17 million. Fox was confident enough in its success to pay writer-director-executive producer Roland Emmerich and writer-producer Dean Devlin a total of $7.5 million upfront against 7.5% of the first-dollar gross.
The Lion King 1994
Disney’s ‘The Lion King’, released in 1994, stands as an enduring symbol of cinematic excellence in animation. As the highest-grossing traditionally animated film of all time, its cultural impact continues to resonate across generations. The stunning hand-drawn animation and its translation into numerous languages signify its broad international appeal and status as one of Disney’s most beloved films.
Forrest Gump 1994
‘Forrest Gump’, released in the same year as ‘The Lion King’, captivated audiences with its heartwarming story and unique narrative style that lacked typical storytelling devices such as a villain or ticking clock. Its ticket sales remained robust even in its second week, defying common box office trends at the time. Tom Hanks’ portrayal of a sweet-souled Alabama boy who lucks into headline events made ‘Forrest Gump’ not just a popular hit but an instant cultural touchstone.
Men in Black 1997
The blend of comedy and science fiction in ‘Men in Black’ hit all the right notes when it premiered in 1997. Starring Will Smith alongside Tommy Lee Jones, this film launched what would become a successful franchise, proving that humor and extraterrestrial intrigue could lead to box office gold. The dynamic duo captured audiences’ imaginations and wallets alike, marking another significant entry into the decade’s list of cinematic triumphs.
The Sixth Sense 1999
Ending the decade with a bang was M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘The Sixth Sense’. The unexpected success of this thriller took Hollywood by surprise as it went from being ‘a fun movie’ to one that ‘people are really taking seriously.’ With its starting bid of $1 million for studios interested in reading the script, Shyamalan showed his confidence in what would become an iconic film known for its twist ending and profound impact on audiences around the world.
In conclusion, these films from the 1990s didn’t just break records; they reshaped our expectations for what cinema could achieve both artistically and commercially. Their legacies endure, paving the way for future blockbusters that continue to draw us into theaters with promises of grand spectacle and emotional resonance.
