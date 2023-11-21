8 Marvel Movies Begging for a Follow-Up

by

The Incredible Hulk Deserves Another Smash

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some stories feel like they’ve just begun. Take The Incredible Hulk (2008), for instance. Despite the recasting of Bruce Banner, the film left several plot points unresolved, leaving fans to wonder about the character’s future solo outings. The action sequences, particularly Hulk’s battles, were a spectacle, yet the film’s narrative depth seemed to barely scratch the surface of what could be explored. 8 Marvel Movies Begging for a Follow-Up

Iron Man’s Legacy Can Forge New Armor

As we bid farewell to Tony Stark in Iron Man 3 (2013), we’re left pondering the future of the franchise. Could new characters step into the suit? Robert Downey Jr.’s departure certainly leaves big shoes to fill, but the Marvel universe is no stranger to reinvention and evolution. With Kevin Feige hinting at endless possibilities, fans can’t help but speculate on who will next don the iconic armor. 8 Marvel Movies Begging for a Follow-Up

Magic and Multiverse Await Doctor Strange

The mystical realms introduced in Doctor Strange (2016) have only begun to show their potential. As Stephen Strange navigates through these magical dimensions, his journey is far from over. The multiverse beckons with infinite possibilities, and fans eagerly anticipate exploring more of these arcane avenues in future installments. 8 Marvel Movies Begging for a Follow-Up

Wakanda Forever in Our Hearts

The cultural impact of Black Panther (2018) was monumental, and the anticipation for a sequel is palpable. Fans look forward to a follow-up that not only continues the story of Wakanda but also honors Chadwick Boseman’s unforgettable legacy with grace and respect. The emotional weight his passing brings to the sequel cannot be overstated. 8 Marvel Movies Begging for a Follow-Up

The Quantum Realm’s Uncharted Territories

The lighthearted escapades of Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) offer a comedic respite within the MCU while hinting at the vast potential of the Quantum Realm. How this microverse affects our heroes’ reality remains a tantalizing mystery, one that surely deserves further exploration in a sequel that could redefine our understanding of the MCU’s fabric. 8 Marvel Movies Begging for a Follow-Up

Spider-Man Swings into Identity Crisis

The cliffhanger at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) left fans reeling as Peter Parker’s secret identity was thrust into the limelight. The implications are massive, and there’s no shortage of theories about how our web-slinging hero will navigate this new reality. Mysterio’s machinations have set up an intriguing premise that demands a sequel to untangle this web of deception and revelation. 8 Marvel Movies Begging for a Follow-Up

Captain Marvel Soars Higher Further Faster

The cosmic adventures of Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel (2019) have only scratched the surface of her story within the MCU. With her role expected to expand and lead Marvel’s superheroes into a new era, there is an undeniable excitement for what her sequel will bring, especially with Nia DaCosta at the helm promising fresh perspectives and greater diversity in blockbuster filmmaking. 8 Marvel Movies Begging for a Follow-Up

Eternals’ Ancient Mysteries Beckon

The enigmatic ending of Eternals (2021) has left audiences with more questions than answers about these ancient beings’ roles in Earth’s history and future. A follow-up could delve into unexplored storylines, revealing more about their impact on humanity and perhaps even connecting with other corners of the MCU in unexpected ways. 8 Marvel Movies Begging for a Follow-Up

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

