8 Horror Movies To Look Out For In 2023

Horror movies have a unique way of captivating audiences with their blend of suspense, fear, and at times, dark humor. As we look ahead into 2023, the horror genre is not showing any signs of slowing down. In this article, we’ll tease some of the most awaited horror titles set to chill our spines and provoke our thoughts in the coming months.
The Blackening Delivers Satire with Scares
Director Tim Story brings us ‘The Blackening’, a horror-comedy that intertwines satire with traditional scares. The screenplay by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins is noted for its self-awareness and smart humor that toys with horror conventions.
The Blackening, an inherently clever but formally unfocused horror-comedy, offers a couple of suggestions as to why that was so often the case. While it remains to be seen how well Story balances the mix of thrills and comedy, there’s no doubt about the film’s ambition to redefine cinematic satire within the horror genre.
Evil Dead Rise Resurrects Demonic Terror
The iconic ‘Evil Dead’ franchise returns with ‘Evil Dead Rise’, directed by Lee Cronin. Moving away from the forested cabin to an urban setting, this chapter focuses on two sisters whose reunion devolves into a nightmare when demons possess the living.
Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, ‘Evil Dead Rise’ tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters… The film promises to be a visceral addition to the franchise, potentially ranking among this year’s top horror releases.
Insidious Fear the Dark Explores New Supernatural Angles
‘Insidious: Fear the Dark’, continues the eerie saga of the Lambert family. Set a decade after their first supernatural ordeal, we find them grappling with the lasting effects of their encounters in The Further. Interestingly, Patrick Wilson makes his directorial debut with this installment, adding a personal touch to a series he’s been deeply involved with as an actor.
He really worked so hard on the script for a long time… says Rose Byrne about Wilson’s dedication to bringing this story to life.
Salems Lot Revives Vampiric Frights
Stephen King’s classic novel ‘Salem’s Lot’ receives a fresh adaptation under director Gary Dauberman. The story follows a writer who returns to his childhood town only to discover it’s overrun by vampires.
The film seemed to have to add a few more days for shooting, which could also make post production run a bit longer, as well. With its talented cast including Lewis Pullman and Alfre Woodard, this film is set to breathe new life into King’s vampiric lore.
The Exorcist Sequel Continues Legacy of Terror
David Gordon Green revives another classic with ‘The Exorcist’, serving as a direct sequel to the 1973 original. Ellen Burstyn returns in her iconic role as Chris MacNeil, alongside new cast members joining this legendary tale of possession and exorcism.
Returning to the franchise fifty years after the original’s release is Ellen Burstyn in her iconic role… The anticipation for this trilogy’s first installment is palpable as it approaches its October premiere.
The Nun 2 Expands on Its Sinister Mythos
‘The Nun 2’ beckons us back into its dark corridors with Bonnie Aarons reprising her role as Valak and Taissa Farmiga returning as Sister Irene. The sequel aims to build upon its predecessor’s foundation while addressing previous criticisms about its lack of genuine scares. Fans are eager to see if ‘The Nun 2’ will deliver on its promise of intensified horror.
Megan Introduces AI-Driven Horror
In an innovative twist on horror tropes, ‘Megan’ explores artificial intelligence gone awry. Themes of corrigibility and technology’s influence on children are central to this thriller.
The movie also tackles the question of what will happen to children who are largely interacting with and brought up by AIs… With its fresh take on tech-based terror, ‘Megan’ stands out as an intriguing entry in this year’s lineup.
Last Voyage of the Demeter Sets Sail Into Nightmare
Drawing inspiration from Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula’, ‘Last Voyage of the Demeter’ is set aboard a ship carrying unspeakable evil across the sea. The film utilizes its confined setting masterfully, creating an atmosphere dense with dread and tension.
The atmosphere is the film’s biggest strength…, making it an experience not just about visual scares but also about enveloping viewers in its haunting mood.
In conclusion, whether you’re drawn towards comedic chills or prefer your horror straight-up terrifying, 2023 has something lurking in the shadows for you. With these eight films leading the charge, it’s clear that our fascination with fear remains undimmed. Keep these titles on your radar; they’re sure to provide plenty of thrills and chills throughout the year!
