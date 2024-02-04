8 Aneurin Barnard Roles That Paved His Way to ‘Rogue Trooper’

Welcome to a journey through the career of Aneurin Barnard, an actor whose versatility has led him to the upcoming lead role in ‘Rogue Trooper’. As we anticipate his performance in this new venture, let’s take a moment to appreciate the pivotal roles that have showcased his remarkable range and paved his way to this moment.
Early Musical Roots in Hunky Dory
In 2011, Aneurin Barnard took on the role of Davey in ‘Hunky Dory’, a musically inclined teen with aspirations that mirror his own musical talents.
At least shy male lead Davey is motivated, especially since he gets to play Ferdinand opposite crush Stella, the pretty ‘town bike’ who’s been cast as Miranda, which speaks volumes about the depth and complexity of his character. Notably, Barnard’s musical background, having led the London stage version of ‘Spring Awakening’, added authenticity to this performance.
Exploring Darkness in Citadel
The 2012 horror film ‘Citadel’ saw Barnard as Tommy, a young man grappling with agoraphobia after a traumatic event. The film’s strength lies in its focus on character over gore, with Barnard delivering a strong performance that maintained an emotional connection throughout.
It quickly becomes clear that Foy is more interested in his main character than delivering the kind of relentlessly grim, stab-happy gorefest we’ve come to dread from films with kids in hoodies on the poster, allowing Barnard to explore a darker character with substantial emotional depth.
Historical Figure Embodiment in The White Queen
In 2013, Barnard stepped into the shoes of Richard III for the historical drama series ‘The White Queen’. His portrayal of such a significant figure from history highlighted his ability to embody characters from different eras with conviction and nuance. This role further cemented his status as a versatile actor capable of taking on complex historical roles.
Mysterious Characters in The Truth About Emanuel
Barnard’s role as Claude in ‘The Truth About Emanuel’ added another layer to his repertoire. His character’s enigmatic nature and cryptic interactions with Emanuel demonstrated his skill at playing characters that are both intriguing and layered. This role showcased his ability to keep audiences guessing and engaged with his performance.
Ambition and Adaptability in War & Peace
The 2016 miniseries ‘War & Peace’ featured Barnard as Boris Drubetskoy, a character whose ambition and social maneuvering reflected the era’s aristocratic struggles. His portrayal underscored his adaptability to various settings and time periods.
Boris Drubetskoy is a very ambitious soul. He’s a mummy’s boy really, who’s pushed through the ranks by his mother, he explained, highlighting the intricate nature of his character’s motivations.
Silent Strength in Dunkirk
Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’ presented a unique challenge for Barnard in 2017, as he portrayed a shell-shocked soldier with minimal dialogue. His performance required powerful non-verbal acting skills, as he had to convey emotion and story through action alone.
You still have to do the work because the camera’s constantly watching, said Barnard about his role, emphasizing the technical demands of such a performance.
Complex Emotions in The Goldfinch
In 2019’s adaptation of ‘The Goldfinch’, Barnard played Boris Pavlikovsky, a character who embarks on a tumultuous emotional journey. This role allowed him to display an impressive range as he portrayed Boris’s multifaceted personality against a backdrop of continuous trauma and fleeting joy. His performance highlighted his ability to navigate complex emotional landscapes with finesse.
Genre-Blending Comedy in Dead In A Week
The black comedy ‘Dead In A Week (Or Your Money Back)’ showcased yet another side of Barnard’s talents as he took on the lead role of William in 2018. His believable portrayal and comedic timing proved that he could handle a blend of genres while navigating complex characters with sensitivity and humor. This role demonstrated his versatility and ability to deliver performances that resonate with audiences across various cinematic styles.
In summary, Aneurin Barnard has traversed an impressive spectrum of roles that have not only challenged him but also revealed his profound capability as an actor. From musicals to historical dramas, horror films to war epics, and comedies to literary adaptations, each role has honed his craft further. As we look forward to seeing him take on ‘Rogue Trooper’, it’s clear that these experiences have shaped him into the dynamic performer ready for this new challenge.
