7 Top PG-13 Films Featuring Adam Driver You Can Stream Now

Adam Driver, an actor of remarkable depth and intensity, has taken on roles that span the spectrum of human emotion and storytelling. His work in PG-13 films is particularly notable for its accessibility to a wide audience, allowing fans of all ages to witness his versatility. In this article, we’ll explore seven top PG-13 films featuring Adam Driver that you can stream right now, each offering a unique glimpse into his expansive range as an actor.

Embark on an Intergalactic Journey with Kylo Ren

In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Adam Driver brought to life the enigmatic Kylo Ren, a character shrouded in darkness yet complex in his internal struggles. This film marked a significant point in Driver’s career, showcasing his ability to embody a villain with both menace and vulnerability. Currently, fans can enjoy this galactic adventure on Disney Plus, DIRECTV, and various other streaming services. It’s interesting to note that the film’s popularity remains strong, as it has recently ascended the JustWatch Daily Streaming Charts by 1069 places. Star Wars: The Force Awakens is a must-watch for those who appreciate epic storytelling and nuanced performances.

Witness the Evolution of Conflict in The Last Jedi

The sequel, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, delves deeper into Kylo Ren’s tumultuous path. The film itself has been praised for its visual wit and a human touch, elements that are essential in portraying the multifaceted nature of conflict. The Last Jedi explores themes of resistance and heroism, providing a rich backdrop for Adam Driver’s character development. For those seeking to watch or rewatch this chapter of the Star Wars saga, it’s available online for your viewing pleasure.

The Saga Concludes with The Rise of Skywalker

In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, audiences witness the culmination of Kylo Ren’s journey. This final installment provides closure to the character’s arc and offers viewers a chance to reflect on the legacy of one of the most iconic modern villains. Thanks to an early digital release, fans can now experience the thrill and resolution of The Rise of Skywalker from the comfort of their own homes.

Explore Quirky Adventures in Walter Mitty

Beyond the Star Wars universe, Adam Driver displays his range in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, where he plays a supporting role that adds a layer of quirkiness to this whimsical tale. While details about its streaming status are not extensively covered in recent articles, fans can search their favorite platforms for availability.

Dive Into Intrigue with Midnight Special

In the film Midnight Special, Adam Driver takes on a key supporting role that contributes significantly to the movie’s suspenseful atmosphere. Although recent articles have not highlighted its streaming availability, viewers can utilize various services to find this hidden gem and witness another facet of Driver’s acting prowess.

Uncover Truths in The Report

In The Report, Adam Driver leads as an investigator determined to uncover uncomfortable truths. This intense political drama allows Driver to showcase his ability to carry a film with gravitas and dedication. Despite a lack of specific mentions regarding its streaming status in recent discussions, those interested should check their preferred streaming platforms for availability.

Sing Along with Inside Llewyn Davis

Last but not least is Inside Llewyn Davis, where Adam Driver showcases his talents in a musical setting. This film follows a folk singer’s journey through the 1961 Greenwich Village music scene and features an award-winning ensemble cast. Fans will be pleased to know that this captivating drama is confirmed as streaming now. It’s certainly worth exploring for those who appreciate music-driven narratives and strong ensemble performances.

To conclude, Adam Driver has demonstrated time and again that he can navigate complex characters across various genres. From intergalactic epics to intimate musical dramas, his PG-13 films offer something for everyone. So grab some popcorn, settle into your favorite streaming spot, and enjoy these seven films that highlight the breadth of Adam Driver’s talent.

