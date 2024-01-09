7 Top Lawyer Shows Legal Drama Fans of James Gunn Shouldn’t Miss

Fans of James Gunn’s unique storytelling style have always been captivated by his ability to weave intricate narratives with fully realized characters. It’s this very talent that draws viewers into the complex world of legal dramas, where the battle of wits, moral dilemmas, and personal growth play out in the high-stakes arena of the courtroom. For those who appreciate Gunn’s approach to narrative, there are a wealth of TV series that echo his flair for drama and character development. Here are seven legal dramas that fans of James Gunn shouldn’t miss.
Suits TV series
Suits is a series that fans of James Gunn might find particularly engaging due to its sharp wit, dramatic storylines, and the legal intricacies that are woven into the fabric of the show. The series follows Mike Ross, a gifted college dropout with a photographic memory who finds himself working with Harvey Specter, one of New York’s top lawyers. Their dynamic is reminiscent of the character-driven narratives Gunn is known for.
While running from a drug deal gone bad, Mike Ross manages to land a job interview with Harvey Specter…forming an unstoppable duo. The cast’s emotional expression and chemistry are palpable, contributing to the show’s appeal much like how James Gunn captures character interactions.
The dialogue is always clear and clever, and filled with wit and humor which never gets tiring.
The Good Wife TV series
The journey of Alicia Florrick in The Good Wife mirrors the depth found in James Gunn’s empowered characters. This legal drama seamlessly blends the complexities of law with personal struggles and growth.
The question was, what did it all mean? As viewers, we witnessed Alicia build her career, navigate political waters, and evolve into either an independent force or a solitary figure—interpretations vary. Henry James addressed similar narrative challenges in long novels as seen in this series’ long run.
By the end of ‘The Good Wife,’ we’d watched its heroine…grow either independent or lonely, depending on your frame of mind.
Better Call Saul TV series
In Better Call Saul, viewers delve into the complex evolution of Jimmy McGill to Saul Goodman, which is rich with moral ambiguity—a hallmark of Gunn’s storytelling. The first episodes of season six highlight Saul executing a vengeful plan against Howard Hamlin, showcasing his transformation from an underdog to someone formidable. Fans of Gunn will appreciate this character depth:
But if Walter White is a monster…Jimmy McGill is charmingly ambiguous and much more human than Breaking Bad’s Saul.
Boston Legal TV series
Boston Legal offers a unique blend of humor alongside legal drama that could intrigue fans of Gunn’s work. The show delves into the friendships and romances between characters, underpinning its legal narratives with interpersonal dynamics. One character reflects,
I have never ever considered myself someone who puts work before friendships. Seems I do. This personal dimension adds layers to the legal proceedings depicted on screen.
How to Get Away with Murder TV series
Fans drawn to Gunn’s unpredictability will find much to admire in How to Get Away with Murder. The show is replete with intense storytelling and plot twists that keep viewers on edge. Characters like Wes Gibbins contribute to this atmosphere by making choices that have far-reaching consequences, such as when Wes suggests a coin toss and lies about the result—a decision that leads to them moving a body. This element of suspense is akin to what one might find in a Gunn film.
The Practice TV series
The Practice dives into ethical quandaries and courtroom drama that would resonate with fans interested in Gunn’s exploration of morality. The firm at the center of this show often takes on cases that mirror current events, creating a narrative that questions both legal ethics and personal morality—a recurring theme throughout its run. This tension between professional duty and personal conviction adds depth to the legal proceedings depicted on screen.
Damages TV series
Last on our list is Damages, which plunges viewers into high-stakes legal battles that fans of Gunn’s dramatic tension will appreciate. At its core is Patty Hewes, a character whose complexity is captivating:
It was…the autocratic magnetism of the Patty Hewes character that initially drew her to its pilot script—an opportunity to explore how people characterize women in positions of power who are smart and manipulative…. The show presents mysteries within mysteries, keeping audiences guessing at every turn—much like they would while watching a James Gunn movie.
In conclusion, these seven shows offer something for every fan of James Gunn—be it complex characters, moral dilemmas, or dramatic tension. They prove that the courtroom can be just as thrilling a stage for storytelling as any intergalactic adventure or superhero showdown.
