7 Tom Cruise Stunts That Are Truly Jaw-Dropping

When we speak of actors who go the extra mile for authenticity, Tom Cruise stands tall. Known for performing his own stunts, Cruise has repeatedly left audiences breathless with his dedication to action scenes. In this article, we’ll explore seven stunts that truly encapsulate his daredevil spirit.
The Sky Is Not the Limit
In Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Cruise took authenticity to new heights—quite literally—by scaling the Burj Khalifa.
We thought we’d have to recreate the building and do it in a more traditional way, and it was Tom who said, ‘No, I’m going to go out there,’ said Producer Bryan Burk. Indeed, dangling 2,000 feet above ground level is no small feat.
Defying Gravity on an Airplane
The Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation airplane takeoff scene was another display of Cruise’s mettle.
You have to be razor-sharp when you’re doing something like that, he remarked about clinging to an aircraft at 5,000 feet. Wired and cabled through the plane’s door, he also wore special contact lenses to shield his eyes from the high-speed winds.
A Leap from the Stratosphere
The HALO jump in Mission: Impossible – Fallout was a testament to Cruise’s commitment to action.
The risk of collision is undoubtedly high as Tom had to position himself three feet away from the camera, highlighting the precision needed for such a stunt. His preparation included coordination with experts due to the jump’s high-risk nature, as director Christopher McQuarrie revealed they had been discussing it for years.
Helicopter Highs and Lows
Cruise not only performed a heart-stopping helicopter sequence in New Zealand for Mission: Impossible – Fallout, but he also piloted the chopper himself. The stunt involved climbing up a rope from a helicopter at approximately 2,000 feet and free-falling onto cargo. Henry Cavill admired the view from the open doors of a helicopter while filming alongside Cruise.
Climbing to New Peaks
In Mission: Impossible 2, Cruise showcased his physical prowess by free-climbing a cliff with only a thin safety cable for protection. It took seven takes to capture this opening scene, proving that even with minimal safety measures, Cruise is relentless in achieving perfection.
The Need for Speed on Ground
The intense car chase in ‘Jack Reacher’ saw Cruise behind the wheel of a 1970 Chevelle, executing many of his own stunts. His hands-on approach ensured that Jack Reacher’s brand of ‘whoop-ass’ was as authentic as possible.
The Art of Samurai Swordsmanship
In ‘The Last Samurai’, Cruise immersed himself into the world of samurai sword fighting. His character, Captain Nathan Algren, is trained in the ways of the samurai, including their disciplined sword fighting techniques—a skill set requiring intense dedication to master.
To recap, these stunts are not just about physical prowess; they’re about an actor’s unyielding pursuit of cinematic realism. Tom Cruise’s commitment has undeniably raised the bar for action sequences in film and left an indelible mark on the genre.
