7 Times Daisy Ridley Nailed Her Roles Outside of Star Wars

Known globally for her role as Rey in the Star Wars saga, Daisy Ridley has proven her versatility as an actress in a myriad of roles that span across genres and mediums. From period dramas to voice acting in animated features, Ridley’s talents shine bright beyond the stars of her breakout role. Let’s embark on a journey through seven performances where Daisy Ridley truly nailed her roles, showcasing her range and depth as an actress.

Ophelia in Ophelia

In the reimagined Shakespearean tale Ophelia, Daisy Ridley steps into the shoes of the tragic heroine with a refreshing twist. The film, based on a YA novel by Lisa Klein, presents Ophelia as a headstrong woman who ascends to become Queen Gertrude’s most trusted lady-in-waiting. Ridley’s portrayal brought a new dimension to the character, one that diverges from the path of a jilted lover to a narrative of empowerment and star-crossed love. Critics lauded her for this fresh perspective and her commanding performance.

Mary Debenham in Murder on the Orient Express

Amidst an ensemble cast in Murder on the Orient Express, Ridley’s portrayal of governess Mary Debenham stands out. Her performance is nuanced, contributing to the intricate web of character development within the story. The film itself is a modern adaptation of an iconic mystery that has seen success both in literature and its earlier cinematic version from 1974. Ridley holds her own among seasoned actors, adding depth to the suspenseful narrative.

Chaos Walking as Viola Eade

In Chaos Walking, Ridley trades lightsabers for a new type of ‘force’ alongside Tom Holland. She plays Viola Eade, a mysterious girl who crash-lands on a planet plagued by ‘the Noise,’ which reveals all men’s thoughts. Ridley delivers a dynamic performance, navigating complex emotional landscapes and driving the plot forward as she and Holland’s character uncover dark planetary secrets. Her role underscores her ability to handle intricate characters with ease.

The Eagle Huntress Narrator

As the narrator of The Eagle Huntress, Daisy Ridley adds depth and emotion to this feel-good documentary. Her voice carries the story of Aisholpan, a young girl who challenges gender norms to become an eagle hunter in Mongolia. Critics noted that Ridley’s narration not only contributes to storytelling but also encapsulates diversity and respect for nature—qualities that are reminiscent of her plucky character from Star Wars.

Peter Rabbit as Cottontail

In the animated adventure Peter Rabbit, Daisy Ridley lends her voice to Cottontail, one of Peter’s triplet sisters. Alongside James Corden, Rose Byrne, and Margot Robbie, she helps bring this beloved children’s tale to life with charm and wit. Her voice acting skills are evident as she imbues Cottontail with personality and humor, proving her capacity to animate characters with just as much conviction as her live-action roles.

Scrawl as Hannah

Ridley’s early work in Scrawl showcases her raw talent before gaining international fame with Star Wars. Although the film struggled for distribution and faced criticism for its quality, Ridley’s performance was singled out as a positive aspect. Her portrayal of Hannah in this indie film demonstrates her willingness to take on challenging roles and push boundaries from the very beginning of her career.

Only Yesterday as Taeko

In Studio Ghibli’s English version of Only Yesterday, Daisy Ridley voices Taeko, bringing an emotional depth to this animated classic. The film follows Taeko’s journey as she reminisces about her youth while visiting family in rural Japan. Ridley captures Taeko’s introspective nature beautifully, adding another layer to her already impressive resume post-Star Wars. Her involvement with such a prestigious studio speaks volumes about her talent and potential future endeavors.

To conclude, Daisy Ridley’s career beyond Star Wars is marked by versatility and depth. Each role she has embraced demonstrates not only her talent but also her commitment to diverse storytelling. As we’ve seen through these examples, whether it be through voice work or on-screen performances, Ridley continues to captivate audiences with her compelling portrayals.

