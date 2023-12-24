7 Small Towns That Are Main Characters In Famous Films

Small towns often hold a charm that big cities can’t quite match, a sense of intimacy and character that can make them feel like characters in their own right. In the world of cinema, these locales are not just backdrops for the stories unfolding on screen, but integral parts of the narrative that often stay with viewers long after the credits roll. Let’s journey through seven small towns that have become synonymous with some of the most famous films ever made.
The Shawshank Redemption Mansfield Ohio
For fans of ‘The Shawshank Redemption’, Mansfield, Ohio is hallowed ground. The Ohio State Reformatory, an imposing structure with a storied past, stands in for the fictional Shawshank Prison, grounding the film’s narrative in its towering walls and echoing corridors.
When they said it was a company called Castle Rock, which wasn’t a big movie company, and it was shooting at the Mansfield prison, I thought this movie wasn’t going to be anything big. You just don’t think anything shot in the town you live from a smaller company is going to be a big movie, reflects local Steve Oster on the film’s unexpected success. Today, visitors can walk through the reformatory’s gates, experiencing the same sense of foreboding felt by Andy Dufresne upon his arrival.
Twilight Forks Washington
The misty forests and overcast skies of Forks, Washington became synonymous with the ‘Twilight’ saga. This small town is enveloped by an atmosphere that seems tailor-made for a story of teenage romance and supernatural intrigue. The geographical reality of Forks allows for the intrusion of Hollywood glamour into an otherwise quiet logging community, capturing fans’ imaginations who wish to step into Stephenie Meyer’s world.
People do not want to just read Meyer’s books,” wrote novelist Lev Grossman in Time; “they want to climb inside them and live there.
Groundhog Day Woodstock Illinois
Woodstock, Illinois, may not be Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, but it became just as important when it served as the setting for ‘Groundhog Day’. The town square and its surroundings are instantly recognizable to fans of the film, having been preserved much as they were when Bill Murray relived his day endlessly. The annual Groundhog Day festival keeps the spirit of the movie alive, celebrating both the film and Woodstock’s unique charm.
The Truman Show Seaside Florida
In ‘The Truman Show’, Seaside, Florida’s idyllic streets and pastel-colored homes became Seahaven, an almost-too-perfect town built as a set for Truman Burbank’s life. The real Seaside is a master-planned community designed with utopian ideals in mind—a fitting choice for a film that explores themes of authenticity and control within a seemingly ideal world. Visitors today can walk through Seaside and feel as if they’ve stepped onto the movie set itself.
Big Fish Wetumpka Alabama
The quaint town of Wetumpka, Alabama was transformed into Spectre for Tim Burton’s ‘Big Fish’, a place where shoes hang from telephone wires and everyone walks barefoot. This magical realism is heightened by Burton’s choice to use real locations over digital effects.
If you are a big fan of the movie and Tim Burton, this is a must-visit, states one enthusiast about visiting Wetumpka. Though Spectre has since faded, its spirit endures on a private island where visitors can still walk down its storied paths.
Fargo Brainerd Minnesota
The Coen Brothers’ ‘Fargo’ presents Brainerd, Minnesota as a snow-covered landscape that becomes a silent witness to dark comedy and crime. The bitter cold and stark terrain are characters themselves in this Oscar-winning film. The real Brainerd differs from its cinematic counterpart but retains that quintessential Midwestern feel that fans recognize from Marge Gunderson’s investigation into a convoluted kidnapping plot.
Its a Wonderful Life Bedford Falls Seneca Falls New York
The heartwarming tale of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ unfolds in Bedford Falls—a place many believe was inspired by Seneca Falls, New York. While no definitive proof exists linking Seneca Falls to Bedford Falls, locals embrace their role in this holiday classic’s enduring appeal. Every year during their It’s A Wonderful Life Festival, Seneca Falls transforms into Bedford Falls once more, allowing visitors to experience the nostalgia and warmth that so many associate with Frank Capra’s masterpiece.
