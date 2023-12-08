7 PG-13 Horror Movies to Stream for a Good Scare

Discover The Chills of The Sixth Sense
When we talk about PG-13 horror movies that manage to send chills down your spine without relying on gore, The Sixth Sense (1999) stands out. With its haunting line
I see dead people., the film crafts an atmosphere of suspense that lingers long after the credits roll. Bolstered by an infamously twisty screenplay and A-list performances from Bruce Willis and Toni Collette, Haley Joel Osment’s portrayal of a 9-year-old ghost whisperer Cole Sear drove the movie to an instant box office success, raking in $672 million worldwide. It’s a testament to how a well-told story and strong acting can create an unforgettable scare.
A Quiet Place Crafts Suspense with Silence
The innovative premise of A Quiet Place (2018) turns silence into a survival tool against sound-hunting monsters. This gripping tale of a family navigating a perilous world with minimal dialogue is both emotionally charged and terrifying. Its concise storytelling ensures that every moment is fraught with tension, creating a relentless feeling of dread. The film’s creative use of its setting amplifies the horror, as the characters must use everything at their disposal to avoid a gruesome fate. It’s a movie that proves that sometimes, the quietest stories can be the most impactful.
Insidious A Creepy Atmospheric Journey
Insidious (2010) takes viewers on a terrifying journey through astral projection and into ‘The Further’. With its red-faced demon becoming an iconic figure in horror, Insidious created a new kind of scare that doesn’t rely on bloodshed. The franchise’s success is evident; the first film grossed $100 million on just a $1.5 million budget, spawning sequels like Insidious: The Red Door, where Patrick Wilson revisits his role as Josh Lambert ten years later. This franchise has proven that a well-crafted creepy atmosphere can be just as effective as any gore-filled shocker.
The Others A Gothic Tale of Psychological Horror
The Others (2001), starring Nicole Kidman, is a masterclass in gothic horror. Its story unfolds in an isolated manor where darkness prevails and every door must be locked before another can be opened. The film’s psychological horror creeps up on you, as it relies more on the dread of what might happen than on shocking visuals. It’s this slow build-up of suspense that makes The Others a standout in the genre, proving that psychological horror can be just as unnerving as any graphic scene.
The Ring Haunts with Its Imagery and Legend
The Ring (2002), directed by Gore Verbinski, is not just another horror flick; it’s an adaptation of the Japanese film Ringu, which opened Western audiences’ eyes to the beauty of Japanese horror cinema. With its eerie visuals and the chilling premise of a deadly videotape curse,
It is rumored that anyone who sees this videotape dies within seven days., The Ring captivated global audiences, grossing over $249 million. It’s proof that haunting imagery paired with an engaging urban legend can grip viewers without resorting to excessive violence or terror.
Drag Me to Hell Combines Horror with Dark Humor
Drag Me to Hell (2009) brings director Sam Raimi back to his horror roots with a blend of terror and dark comedy. After denying an extension to a desperate woman, Christine Brown finds herself cursed and fighting to save her soul. This curse-driven plot offers scares peppered with humor, showcasing Raimi’s unique style. Available on various streaming platforms like Netflix and AMC+, it continues to entertain audiences looking for scares with a side of laughs.
Scary Stories A Nostalgic Yet Fresh Adaptation
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) revives Alvin Schwartz’s iconic book for both new fans and those who remember the tales from their childhood. While some feel the overarching plot could have been more developed, the film successfully brings together various stories into one narrative without turning into an anthology. It hits a sweet spot for scares that are intense enough for adults yet accessible for younger viewers, making it a perfect addition to the PG-13 horror genre.
Follow Us