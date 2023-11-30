7 New TV Shows That Are Trending This December

As the holiday season approaches, excitement builds not just for festive celebrations but also for the thrill of new TV shows. December brings a sleigh-full of series that promise to be the perfect companions for those long winter evenings. From action-packed adventures to magical revivals, let’s unwrap the trending shows that are making waves this month.
Thrills and Intrigue with Echo 3
Apple TV+’s Echo 3 has burst onto the scene with an electrifying blend of action and adventure. Viewers are captivated by its intense storyline and high production values. Starring Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman, this series pivots around Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist who vanishes along the Colombia-Venezuela border. Her brother and husband, both seasoned military men, dive into a maze of danger and secret wars to find her. The emotional small family will face some challenges due to certain events, adding a layer of drama to the show’s already rich tapestry.
A Fresh Take on Espionage in The Recruit
Netflix’s The Recruit introduces a humorous twist to the spy genre. Owen, played by Noah Centineo, is a CIA newcomer whose first week is anything but ordinary. As he navigates through chaos and conspiracy, he aims to unravel agency secrets while keeping viewers on their toes with humor and wit.
Unearthing Mysteries in National Treasure Edge of History
Fans of the beloved film franchise have a new puzzle to solve with Disney+’s National Treasure: Edge of History. This series introduces Jess Valenzuela, a young woman whose quest to find her missing father leads her into historical mysteries and adventures. While Nicolas Cage’s appearance is reserved for the second season, the current cast promises to deliver an engaging treasure hunt that respects its roots while charting new territory.
Exploring Legacy in Kindred
FX’s Kindred, based on Octavia Butler’s novel, confronts viewers with its
grim fantasy narrative. The show delves into deep-seated issues surrounding the legacy of slavery in America. With Darren Aronofsky as an executive producer and Mallori Johnson in her debut leading role, this adaptation promises a thought-provoking journey through time and social commentary.
The Enchanted World of Willow Returns
The magic is back with Disney+’s Willow, which picks up where the 1988 film left off. Warwick Davis reprises his role, now as a mentor in this enchanting sequel series. Aimed at fantasy lovers of all ages, Willow offers a blend of nostalgia and new adventures, ensuring it’s a treat for both old fans and newcomers alike.
The Heartache Behind George & Tammy
Showtime’s George & Tammy takes viewers behind the music and into the lives of country stars George Jones and Tammy Wynette. The series explores their struggles with fame and addiction, revealing how their personal turmoil translated into powerful performances. Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon embody these iconic figures with raw authenticity that resonates deeply with audiences.
A Family Feud in Riches
Last but not least, Riches has intrigued viewers with its portrayal of a wealthy family embroiled in a battle for control over their empire. The series combines elements of drama and suspense akin to ‘Succession,’ making it a compelling watch for those drawn to tales of power dynamics and family politics.
To wrap up, these shows offer a variety of worlds to escape into during your holiday leisure time. Whether you’re looking for action, comedy, or heartfelt drama, December’s lineup has something that might just become your new favorite binge. Happy watching!
