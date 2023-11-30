7 New TV Shows That Are Trending This December

by

As the holiday season approaches, excitement builds not just for festive celebrations but also for the thrill of new TV shows. December brings a sleigh-full of series that promise to be the perfect companions for those long winter evenings. From action-packed adventures to magical revivals, let’s unwrap the trending shows that are making waves this month.

Thrills and Intrigue with Echo 3

Apple TV+’s Echo 3 has burst onto the scene with an electrifying blend of action and adventure. Viewers are captivated by its intense storyline and high production values. Starring Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman, this series pivots around Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist who vanishes along the Colombia-Venezuela border. Her brother and husband, both seasoned military men, dive into a maze of danger and secret wars to find her. The emotional small family will face some challenges due to certain events, adding a layer of drama to the show’s already rich tapestry.

7 New TV Shows That Are Trending This December

A Fresh Take on Espionage in The Recruit

Netflix’s The Recruit introduces a humorous twist to the spy genre. Owen, played by Noah Centineo, is a CIA newcomer whose first week is anything but ordinary. As he navigates through chaos and conspiracy, he aims to unravel agency secrets while keeping viewers on their toes with humor and wit.

7 New TV Shows That Are Trending This December

Unearthing Mysteries in National Treasure Edge of History

Fans of the beloved film franchise have a new puzzle to solve with Disney+’s National Treasure: Edge of History. This series introduces Jess Valenzuela, a young woman whose quest to find her missing father leads her into historical mysteries and adventures. While Nicolas Cage’s appearance is reserved for the second season, the current cast promises to deliver an engaging treasure hunt that respects its roots while charting new territory.

7 New TV Shows That Are Trending This December

Exploring Legacy in Kindred

FX’s Kindred, based on Octavia Butler’s novel, confronts viewers with its grim fantasy narrative. The show delves into deep-seated issues surrounding the legacy of slavery in America. With Darren Aronofsky as an executive producer and Mallori Johnson in her debut leading role, this adaptation promises a thought-provoking journey through time and social commentary.

7 New TV Shows That Are Trending This December

The Enchanted World of Willow Returns

The magic is back with Disney+’s Willow, which picks up where the 1988 film left off. Warwick Davis reprises his role, now as a mentor in this enchanting sequel series. Aimed at fantasy lovers of all ages, Willow offers a blend of nostalgia and new adventures, ensuring it’s a treat for both old fans and newcomers alike.

7 New TV Shows That Are Trending This December

The Heartache Behind George & Tammy

Showtime’s George & Tammy takes viewers behind the music and into the lives of country stars George Jones and Tammy Wynette. The series explores their struggles with fame and addiction, revealing how their personal turmoil translated into powerful performances. Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon embody these iconic figures with raw authenticity that resonates deeply with audiences.

7 New TV Shows That Are Trending This December

A Family Feud in Riches

Last but not least, Riches has intrigued viewers with its portrayal of a wealthy family embroiled in a battle for control over their empire. The series combines elements of drama and suspense akin to ‘Succession,’ making it a compelling watch for those drawn to tales of power dynamics and family politics.

7 New TV Shows That Are Trending This December

To wrap up, these shows offer a variety of worlds to escape into during your holiday leisure time. Whether you’re looking for action, comedy, or heartfelt drama, December’s lineup has something that might just become your new favorite binge. Happy watching!

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
True Detective
True Detective’s ‘Church in Ruins’: A Thrilling Yet Frustrating Episode
3 min read
Jul, 27, 2015
Exclusive Interview – Emmanuelle Vaugier (Human Target, Covert Affairs)
3 min read
Aug, 28, 2010
Pierce Brosnan Dives Back into Espionage with A Spy’s Guide to Survival
3 min read
Apr, 27, 2024
A Gallery of Malcolm in the Middle Guest Stars You Should Now Recognize
3 min read
Mar, 22, 2013
Why Michael McKean Deserves an Emmy for His Role as Chuck McGill in ‘Better Call Saul’
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2017
When Famous Pop Culture Characters Get The Simpsons Treatment
3 min read
Feb, 19, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.