7 New Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix Prime Video and More

As the spring season brings new energy, so do the latest releases on your favorite streaming platforms. This weekend, there’s a mix of captivating narratives ranging from romantic comedies to dark mysteries. Here’s a guide to seven must-watch shows and movies debuting this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more.
Eurovision Song Contest 2024 on Peacock
The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 is set to be a spectacular event you won’t want to miss. Broadcasting live from the Malmo Arena, this grand final takes place at 8pm on Saturday, May 11. This year sees the show hosted by Swedish stars Malin Akerman and Petra Mede. The UK automatically qualifies for the final each year as part of the ‘Big Five.’ This year’s show is hosted in Sweden following Loreen’s winning performance of
“Tattoo”” last year.
Mother of the Bride on Netflix
This heartfelt rom-com features Brooke Shields as Lana who finds herself at crossroads when her daughter Emma (Miranda Cosgrove) announces wedding plans in Thailand. To make matters more complicated, the groom’s father is Lana’s old flame. The film interweaves humor with second-chance romance.
Bodkin on Netflix
If you found Only Murders in the Building intriguing, then Netflix’s Bodkin may catch your interest too. Will Forte leads this darkly comedic thriller about a group of podcasters investigating mysterious disappearances in a coastal Irish town. Set during Samhain, they discover that Bodkin has more secrets than they could have ever imagined.
Pretty Little Liars Summer School Season 2 on Max
Season 2 introduces a new slasher villain inspired by classic horror films. Bailee Madison returns as Imogen Adams alongside Chandler Kinney and others. This season is even more thrilling as Imogen deals with newfound love while facing terrifying threats within Millwood High.
Doctor Who Season 14 on Disney Plus
Ncuti Gatwa makes his mark as the Fifteenth Doctor in this new season of Doctor Who. Fans can expect adventures across different eras and planets alongside companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson). Set your calendar for Friday, May 10, for its premiere.
Dark Matter on Apple TV Plus
This sci-fi thriller starring Joel Edgerton follows a physicist abducted into an alternate version of his life. Adapted from Blake Crouch’s novel, it delves deep into multiverse theory, promising suspenseful twists and visually stunning scenes. Streaming starts May 8.
The Iron Claw on Max
Zac Efron stars in
The Iron Claw, a compelling biographical drama about the Von Erich wrestling family. The film showcases their triumphs and tragedies both in and out of the ring.
Dive into these fresh new titles this weekend and unwind with gripping stories across various genres.