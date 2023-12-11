Welcome to our guide on the 7 Must-Watch Best New Family Movies for Your Weekend Marathon. There’s something special about gathering with your loved ones, a bowl of popcorn in hand, ready to dive into a cinematic journey together. Each film we’ve selected not only entertains but also sparks conversations and shared experiences among viewers of all ages. Let’s explore these recent releases that promise to make your family time memorable.
The Mitchells vs The Machines
The Mitchells vs. The Machines is not just a movie; it’s an animated adventure that captures the essence of family dynamics and the double-edged sword that technology represents in our lives. With a story penned by Gravity Falls veterans Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe, this film bridges generational divides, encouraging tech-free family time while acknowledging the creative potential of digital tools, like young Katie’s filmmaking aspirations. The unique animation style and voice talents such as Abbi Jacobsen bring an extra layer of charm to this tale, ensuring it resonates with both kids and adults.
A Charming Italian Adventure
Set against the backdrop of a picturesque Italian Riviera in the 1950s, Luca is a heartwarming exploration of friendship and discovery. It follows the young sea monster Luca Paguro as he forms bonds above the water’s surface, particularly with Giulia, over shared passions like outer space and school. This Pixar feature stands out for its endearing characters and the beautiful setting that serves as a character in its own right.
Raya’s Epic Quest
Raya and the Last Dragon introduces us to Disney’s first Southeast Asian princess, brought to life through a remarkable performance by Kelly Marie Tran. The film is a cultural touchstone, showcasing an epic journey without relying on a love interest to drive its narrative—a refreshing change that underscores the strength of its female protagonist.
This time around there is no love interest in the story because this story doesn’t need a love interest, it’s teaching kids a different kind of lesson, which makes Raya’s adventure all the more compelling.
Soulful Reflections
The deeper themes of Soul resonate with older children and adults alike. Joe Gardner’s story is one of passion and purpose, as he seeks to fulfill his dream of becoming a jazz musician while mentoring soul 22 to find their spark. The film eloquently conveys that life’s significance extends beyond professional achievements:
Your real life is with us, your family… You are not the work you do; you are the person you are. It’s a poignant reminder that speaks volumes about our identities.
The Magic of Encanto
In Encanto, we’re transported to the vibrant mountains of Colombia, where every frame bursts with color and energy. The film celebrates family and individuality through song and story, set within a culture rich in tradition yet universally relatable. Its enchanting music and dynamic characters are sure to captivate audiences, making it more than just an animated feature—it’s an experience.
New Twists on Classic Antics
The timeless rivalry between Tom & Jerry gets a modern makeover in this live-action/animated hybrid. Directed by Tim Story, this film preserves classic slapstick humor while presenting it through contemporary storytelling techniques. It introduces Tom and Jerry to new audiences without losing sight of what made these characters beloved for generations—creating a fresh yet familiar viewing experience for families.
An Onward Journey
Finally, Onward takes us on an emotional rollercoaster wrapped in fantasy elements. It tells the story of two elf brothers embarking on an adventure filled with magic—or rather, rediscovering magic—in pursuit of spending one last day with their father. The movie balances fantastical settings with heartfelt moments between siblings Barley and Ian Lightfoot, showcasing Pixar’s ability to weave intricate narratives that touch our hearts deeply.
In closing, these films are more than just entertainment; they are invitations to embark on adventures, explore new worlds, and feel emotions together as a family. So grab your remote, settle in on your couch, and let these must-watch movies turn your weekend into an unforgettable marathon of joy and bonding.
