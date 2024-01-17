7 Longest-Serving Actors in General Hospital History

For over five decades, General Hospital has captivated audiences with its intricate storylines and memorable characters. Among the show’s enduring appeal are the actors whose performances have become synonymous with the soap opera’s history. This article celebrates the dedication and talent of the longest-serving actors who have walked the halls of Port Charles’s most dramatic medical center.
Leslie Charleson as Monica Quartermaine
Leslie Charleson, who has been portraying Monica Quartermaine since 1977, is a cornerstone of General Hospital. Her character has seen a myriad of transformations, from Monica Bard to Monica Webber, to the matriarch we know today. Charleson’s portrayal has been so pivotal that even temporary replacements in 2018 and 2022 were notable events for fans. Her character’s role in significant storylines, such as her tumultuous relationship with her sister-in-law, Tracy Quartermaine, underscores the impact she has had on the series.
Jane Elliot as Tracy Quartermaine
Jane Elliot’s performance as Tracy Quartermaine since 1978 has left an indelible mark on the show. Tracy’s final moments on General Hospital, including her acknowledgment of sharing the family mansion with Monica, were emotional for fans. Elliot’s departure was met with sadness, a testament to her character’s development from a scheming heiress to a beloved figure.
Anthony Geary as Luke Spencer
Anthony Geary, who began his journey as Luke Spencer in 1978, created one of soap opera’s most iconic characters. His on-screen marriage to Laura was watched by more than 30 million people. Geary’s deep connection to his character is evident in his words:
I’m probably closer to him than I would be a real-life brother,. His departure from the show was a poignant moment for both him and his fans, as he reflected on his mortality and legacy.
Kin Shriner as Scott Baldwin
Since taking over the role in 1977, Kin Shriner has become synonymous with Scott Baldwin. The character’s evolution from a child actor portrayal to Shriner’s adult version has seen Scott become an integral part of Port Charles, including stints on the spinoff PORT CHARLES. Despite fan concerns in May 2023 about his status on the show, Shriner continues to bring Scott to life on a recurring basis.
Jackie Zeman as Bobbie Spencer
The transformation of Bobbie Spencer, played by Jacklyn Zeman, from a troubled teen prostitute to a compassionate nurse is one of the show’s most compelling narratives. Since joining General Hospital in 1977, Zeman has been nominated for Emmys and earned a place in fans’ hearts. Her character’s bond with her brother Luke Spencer adds depth to both their storylines.
Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos
Maurice Benard’s portrayal of Sonny Corinthos, beginning in 1993, showcases a complex character whose life parallels Benard’s own struggles and advocacy for mental health. Benard’s dedication to his craft and his personal mission resonate deeply with audiences, making Sonny one of daytime TV’s most fascinating figures.
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan
Finally, Steve Burton’s tenure as Jason Morgan, starting in 1991 and continuing through various periods until today, is noteworthy for its depth and complexity. As an enforcer for Sonny Corinthos’ mob and a central figure in many story arcs, Burton’s performance has been crucial to the show’s success.
In conclusion, these actors have not only shaped their characters but also left an indelible imprint on the fabric of General Hospital. Their contributions have woven rich histories that continue to intrigue and inspire viewers. As we look back at their storied careers, it’s clear that they are part of what makes soap operas such a unique and enduring form of storytelling.
