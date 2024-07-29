7 Exciting Movies and Shows to Watch This Week on Streaming Platforms

July is nearly over, but the streaming scene is as bustling as ever. If you’ve lost track of what’s new or upcoming, here are some highlights you won’t want to miss this week.
Time Traveling with a New Twist
The beloved cult classic Time Bandits is getting a modern makeover on Apple TV+. Co-created by Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement, this reimagining of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 film brings a new generation into the fantastical adventures of a young boy thrust into a whirlwind journey with time-traveling thieves. The series promises the same quirky charm and magic that made the original a favorite. Catch it starting July 24.
Unveiling the Dark Side of Pop Music
Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam, debuting on Netflix July 24, dives into the rise and fall of Lou Pearlman, infamous for managing iconic boy bands of the ’90s. The documentary captures perspectives from ex-employees and band members, shedding light on Pearlman’s controversial legacy. As Michael Johnson noted,
He could make something look like it was successful when it was not, make you believe that if you didn’t get in on his next project, you are going to look like the biggest idiot on the planet. Fans of Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC will find this three-episode series particularly compelling.
Laughter Amidst the Plague
The Decameron, premiering July 25 on Netflix, offers a comedic twist to Boccaccio’s literary classic. Set during the Black Death in Italy, it follows a group of nobles isolating in a villa while chaos rages outside. Featuring Tony Hale and Amar Chadha-Patel, this adaptation blends historical context with contemporary humor. Most scenes unfold in lush countryside settings where characters indulge in numerous pleasures far from the plague-stricken streets.
The Ghostbusting Continues
Joining Netflix on July 22 is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. This sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife continues with a new team led by Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd facing off against chilling supernatural enemies. Though not as critically acclaimed as its predecessor, it’s packed with humor and thrills—perfect for fans seeking more ghostbusting fun.
A Musical Icon Revisited
Bob Marley: One Love, available now on Prime Video, stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the reggae legend. Although the film received mixed reviews—some felt it focused too much on Marley as a performer rather than delving into his personal life—it was warmly received at the box office. Ziggy Marley himself was heavily involved in production. However, critics noted that his insights didn’t always translate to an authentic portrayal.
A Look Back at Olympic Highlights
The hilariously insightful Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson, starts its run on Peacock alongside coverage of the Summer Olympics Opening Ceremonies on July 26. This eight-episode special sees Hart and Thompson delivering their comedic takes on key moments from the games. Their previous collaboration was well-received, making this a highly anticipated follow-up.
Follow Us