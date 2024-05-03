7 Can’t-Miss Netflix Premieres Arriving in May 2024

Unfrosted A New Flavor of Comedy
Kicking off the list is Jerry Seinfeld’s directorial debut, Unfrosted, landing on Netflix May 3rd. The comedy is based on the invention of the Pop-Tart, filled with sweet competition in the cereal industry during the 1960s. With a star-studded ensemble featuring Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, and Hugh Grant, Seinfeld teases,
Imagine the drunk on sugar-power Kellogg’s cereal culture of the mid-60’s in Battle Creek, MI. That’s a vibe I could work with.
A Peek into Opulence with Super Rich in Korea
Launching on May 7th, Super Rich in Korea dives into the lives of Seoul’s wealthiest. From extravagant parties to high-stakes drama, this series offers an insightful look at luxury and opulence like few others. Viewers will catch glimpses of vast wealth through personal stories about purchasing lavish million-dollar homes and private jets.
Mother of the Bride Pure Wedding Chaos
On May 9th, plunge into wedding preparations gone awry with Mother of the Bride. Starring Brooke Shields, this rom-com layers drama with humor as unexpected past liaisons surface just before a huge wedding set in exotic Thailand.
Bridgerton Season 3 Delightfully Romantic
Bridgerton‘s much-awaited Season 3 arrives May 16th. Fans can look forward to unraveling new layers in Penelope’s storyline as she steps out to find love potentially away from Colin Bridgerton’s radar. The season promises the same blend of passion and intrigue that fans adore.
Atlas Crosses New Sci-Fi Frontiers
Jennifer Lopez stars as Atlas Shepherd, data analyst turned hero, in this gripping sci-fi drama released on May 24th. Rooted deeply in themes of artificial intelligence trust, Atlas must ally with a robot after a mission turns sour, creating a roller-coaster scenario for survival.
Epic Storyline Unveils in Eric
Showcasing Benedict Cumberbatch’s stellar acting prowess, Eric, airing on May 30th, involves a dark journey through loss and hope as Cumberbatch’s character searches for his missing son. The limited series blends real-life drama with elements of psychological thriller ensuring an intense viewer experience.