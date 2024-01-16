Home
7 Actresses Who Could Shine as Harley Quinn in DCU

7 Actresses Who Could Shine as Harley Quinn in DCU

7 Actresses Who Could Shine as Harley Quinn in DCU
Home
7 Actresses Who Could Shine as Harley Quinn in DCU
7 Actresses Who Could Shine as Harley Quinn in DCU

Welcome to our exploration of potential actresses who could step into the iconic shoes of Harley Quinn in the DC Universe. With Margot Robbie’s unforgettable portrayal of the beloved antiheroine, it’s exciting to imagine who might next bring the character’s unique blend of mayhem and vulnerability to life. Let’s delve into seven actresses who have the chops to take on this complex role.

Samara Weaving’s Action and Dark Comedy Prowess

Samara Weaving has been honing her acting skills from a young age, demonstrating a passion for performance that shines through in her work. She received a nomination for an AACTA Award and shifted to Sydney for the show, which speaks volumes about her recognized talent. With experience in both action and dark comedy, such as her supporting role in ‘Mystery Road’, Weaving could effortlessly capture Harley Quinn’s chaotic spirit. Her early acting debut at 16 in ‘Out of the Blue’ only solidifies her as a seasoned candidate for such a dynamic role.

7 Actresses Who Could Shine as Harley Quinn in DCU

Florence Pugh Shines in Complex Roles

The star status of Florence Pugh is on the rise, and for good reason. Her portrayals of complex characters such as Katherine in ‘Lady Macbeth’ are a testament to her depth as an actress. She goes through loops and bounds and the audience loves, respects and cares for her for that. I have never really seen a character do this before, she says about one of her roles, which could translate beautifully into the multi-faceted nature of Harley Quinn.

7 Actresses Who Could Shine as Harley Quinn in DCU

Zoey Deutchs Comedic Flair

Zoey Deutch‘s comedic timing could be just what’s needed to bring out Harley Quinn’s eccentric personality. Having led films like ‘Cover Girl’, Deutch has proven her ability to carry a film with humor and charm. Her versatility is further shown through various roles in television series like ‘Ringer’ and ‘The Suite Life on Deck’. This background suggests she could deftly handle the complexities of Gotham’s favorite jester.

7 Actresses Who Could Shine as Harley Quinn in DCU

Anya Taylor Joy Brings Captivating Presence

The ever-engaging Anya Taylor-Joy is known for her powerful on-screen presence, which could be perfect for portraying Harley Quinn. With roles that have explored demonic power and artificial humanoids, Taylor-Joy is no stranger to diving deep into character psyche. I think it’s very timely as well, she remarks on one of her projects, showing an understanding of contemporary themes that could resonate with audiences much like Harley Quinn does.

7 Actresses Who Could Shine as Harley Quinn in DCU

Emma Roberts Horror and Comedy Versatility

Emma Roberts has demonstrated her range across horror and comedy genres, making her an intriguing choice for Harley Quinn. Her ability to navigate between these extremes suggests she could embody the unpredictable nature of Gotham’s clown princess with ease.

7 Actresses Who Could Shine as Harley Quinn in DCU

Kaitlyn Devers Diverse Acting Skills

Kaitlyn Dever, with breakout performances in ‘Booksmart’ and ‘Unbelievable’, showcases a versatility that could lend itself well to Harley Quinn’s layered personality. I love bouncing back and forth between drama and comedy, Dever says, highlighting an adaptability crucial for capturing Harley Quinn’s essence.

7 Actresses Who Could Shine as Harley Quinn in DCU

Karen Gillans Unique Edge

Karen Gillan‘s experience with genre roles, from Amy Pond in ‘Doctor Who’ to Nebula in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, positions her as an actress who could bring something truly special to Harley Quinn. Her ability to handle action-packed scenes combined with emotional depth makes her an exciting prospect for this iconic character.

7 Actresses Who Could Shine as Harley Quinn in DCU

In conclusion, each actress brings unique qualities that make them strong contenders for the role of Harley Quinn. Their respective talents align with the character’s chaotic energy, emotional complexity, and dark humor. It will be thrilling to see who will eventually take up the mantle and what new dimensions they will bring to DCU’s beloved antiheroine.

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

/ 5.

As you found this post useful...

Would you like to share this post on Social media?

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Posts
The 6 Worst Martin Scorsese Directed Films of All-Time
June 25, 2017
The Five Best Uma Thurman Movies of Her Career
January 13, 2019
The Five Best Howie Mandel Movies of His Career
January 23, 2019
Cult Movie Review: Heavy Metal (1981)
June 11, 2022
10 Fun Facts About Jesse Chambers AKA Jesse Quick from The Flash
May 24, 2018
The Top 10 Female Characters in the Star Wars Universe
June 24, 2018

About The Author

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.