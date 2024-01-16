7 Actresses Who Could Shine as Harley Quinn in DCU

Welcome to our exploration of potential actresses who could step into the iconic shoes of Harley Quinn in the DC Universe. With Margot Robbie’s unforgettable portrayal of the beloved antiheroine, it’s exciting to imagine who might next bring the character’s unique blend of mayhem and vulnerability to life. Let’s delve into seven actresses who have the chops to take on this complex role.
Samara Weaving’s Action and Dark Comedy Prowess
Samara Weaving has been honing her acting skills from a young age, demonstrating a passion for performance that shines through in her work.
She received a nomination for an AACTA Award and shifted to Sydney for the show, which speaks volumes about her recognized talent. With experience in both action and dark comedy, such as her supporting role in ‘Mystery Road’, Weaving could effortlessly capture Harley Quinn’s chaotic spirit. Her early acting debut at 16 in ‘Out of the Blue’ only solidifies her as a seasoned candidate for such a dynamic role.
Florence Pugh Shines in Complex Roles
The star status of Florence Pugh is on the rise, and for good reason. Her portrayals of complex characters such as Katherine in ‘Lady Macbeth’ are a testament to her depth as an actress.
She goes through loops and bounds and the audience loves, respects and cares for her for that. I have never really seen a character do this before, she says about one of her roles, which could translate beautifully into the multi-faceted nature of Harley Quinn.
Zoey Deutchs Comedic Flair
Zoey Deutch‘s comedic timing could be just what’s needed to bring out Harley Quinn’s eccentric personality. Having led films like ‘Cover Girl’, Deutch has proven her ability to carry a film with humor and charm. Her versatility is further shown through various roles in television series like ‘Ringer’ and ‘The Suite Life on Deck’. This background suggests she could deftly handle the complexities of Gotham’s favorite jester.
Anya Taylor Joy Brings Captivating Presence
The ever-engaging Anya Taylor-Joy is known for her powerful on-screen presence, which could be perfect for portraying Harley Quinn. With roles that have explored demonic power and artificial humanoids, Taylor-Joy is no stranger to diving deep into character psyche.
I think it’s very timely as well, she remarks on one of her projects, showing an understanding of contemporary themes that could resonate with audiences much like Harley Quinn does.
Emma Roberts Horror and Comedy Versatility
Emma Roberts has demonstrated her range across horror and comedy genres, making her an intriguing choice for Harley Quinn. Her ability to navigate between these extremes suggests she could embody the unpredictable nature of Gotham’s clown princess with ease.
Kaitlyn Devers Diverse Acting Skills
Kaitlyn Dever, with breakout performances in ‘Booksmart’ and ‘Unbelievable’, showcases a versatility that could lend itself well to Harley Quinn’s layered personality.
I love bouncing back and forth between drama and comedy, Dever says, highlighting an adaptability crucial for capturing Harley Quinn’s essence.
Karen Gillans Unique Edge
Karen Gillan‘s experience with genre roles, from Amy Pond in ‘Doctor Who’ to Nebula in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, positions her as an actress who could bring something truly special to Harley Quinn. Her ability to handle action-packed scenes combined with emotional depth makes her an exciting prospect for this iconic character.
In conclusion, each actress brings unique qualities that make them strong contenders for the role of Harley Quinn. Their respective talents align with the character’s chaotic energy, emotional complexity, and dark humor. It will be thrilling to see who will eventually take up the mantle and what new dimensions they will bring to DCU’s beloved antiheroine.
