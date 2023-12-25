7 Actors Who Left That ’70s Show and Why

Welcome to a stroll down the memory lane of Point Place, Wisconsin, where the basement of the Forman household was a haven for a group of teenagers navigating life in the ’70s. ‘That ’70s Show’ became a pop culture phenomenon, but like all good things, it saw changes in its cast as the series progressed. We’re about to delve into the stories behind the departures of some beloved characters from this iconic sitcom.
Topher Grace as Eric Forman
Topher Grace, who brought the endearingly geeky Eric Forman to life, waved goodbye to ‘That ’70s Show’ after season seven. The buzz around his exit pointed towards a budding movie career. Indeed, Grace took on new challenges, including playing a villain in ‘Spider-Man 3’.
I’m getting back to my acting career now and hope to be working again soon, he expressed post-departure. His post-show filmography, with roles in ‘Interstellar’ and ‘BlacKkKlansman’, attests to his successful transition from sitcom star to silver screen actor.
Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso
Ashton Kutcher’s portrayal of the dim-witted yet lovable Michael Kelso won hearts, but as the show neared its final season, Kutcher’s appearances became less frequent. His career trajectory was shifting towards the big screen with rom-coms like ‘What Happens in Vegas’ and ‘No Strings Attached’.
We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this, Kutcher reflected on his time on the series and his decision to return for guest appearances.
Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart
Mila Kunis remained as Jackie Burkhart throughout all eight seasons, even as her film career began to flourish with roles in ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ and ‘Black Swan’. Her dedication to the show never wavered, balancing her burgeoning stardom with her commitment to the series that launched her career.
Kutcher says he and wife/former co-star Mila Kunis recognize that the show launched both their careers, a nod to their shared history on ‘That ’70s Show’.
Lisa Robin Kelly as Laurie Forman
Lisa Robin Kelly’s journey as Laurie Forman was marred by personal struggles that led to her leaving the show. Her character was temporarily recast before ultimately disappearing from the storyline. Kelly later opened up about her decision:
I quit for personal reasons. I’m getting back to my acting career now and hope to be working again soon. Tragically, her life took a downturn, and she passed away in 2013.
Tommy Chong as Leo
The absence of Tommy Chong’s character Leo was a mystery that coincided with Chong’s real-life legal troubles. In 2003, he faced charges for selling bongs and marijuana pipes online. This led to a $20,000 fine and nine months in prison. After serving his sentence, Chong returned to reprise his role on ‘That ’70s Show’, much to fans’ delight.
Josh Meyers as Randy Pearson
Introduced in the final season, Josh Meyers’ Randy Pearson was meant to fill the void left by other departing characters. However, he didn’t capture the hearts of fans in quite the same way. With no mention of Randy or Josh Meyers’ post-show plans in our sources, it seems his character’s story ended with the series finale.
Bret Harrison as Charlie Richardson
Bret Harrison played Charlie Richardson briefly before his character met an untimely end—falling off the water tower—a plot point that allowed Harrison to exit stage left and star in ‘The Loop’. While Charlie’s time on ‘That ’70s Show’ was short-lived, Harrison’s career continued to thrive elsewhere.
In conclusion, whether it was for personal growth or due to unforeseen circumstances, each actor’s departure from ‘That ’70s Show’ marked a turning point for them and for fans alike. Their exits contributed to an ever-evolving landscape within the series that kept viewers engaged until its final curtain call.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!