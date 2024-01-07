Home
6 Underrated YA Movies That Should Be Turned into TV Shows

6 Underrated YA Movies That Should Be Turned into TV Shows

6 Underrated YA Movies That Should Be Turned into TV Shows
Home
6 Underrated YA Movies That Should Be Turned into TV Shows
6 Underrated YA Movies That Should Be Turned into TV Shows

The realm of Young Adult (YA) adaptations has seen a meteoric rise in popularity, with many films making the leap from the page to the silver screen. However, not all of them have managed to leave a lasting mark. As we see a growing shift from movies to TV series, it’s worth considering giving underrated YA movies a second chance on the small screen. The potential for deeper exploration of their worlds and characters is immense. Let’s delve into six such films that could truly shine as TV adaptations.

Exploring the Magical Dichotomy of Beautiful Creatures

Beautiful Creatures (2013), set in the gothic ambiance of Gatlin, South Carolina, introduced us to a world teeming with magic and dark secrets. Alcon Entertainment had envisioned a film franchise, yet, after its release on February 14, 2013, the series did not continue. The movie’s rich world-building, centered around Lena’s struggle between Light and Dark on her 16th birthday, offers fertile ground for a TV series. The character Ethan, who yearns for more than his small-town existence, could see his personality and ambitions bloom over multiple seasons. 6 Underrated YA Movies That Should Be Turned into TV Shows

I Am Number Four Deserves More

The story of alien teenagers on the run in I Am Number Four (2011) is ripe for expansion into a TV series format. Each alien, with their guardian, is being hunted by Mogadorians—creating an ongoing suspense that would thrive over multiple episodes. The film introduces us to John Smith (or David or Number Four) and his entanglements in Paradise, Ohio—his newfound love and friendships that anchor him to Earth. Yet, the movie’s execution left much to be desired. A TV adaptation could delve deeper into each character’s backstory and provide the engagement that was missing on the big screen. 6 Underrated YA Movies That Should Be Turned into TV Shows

The Host A New Soulful Series

The Host (2013), directed by Andrew Niccol and co-written with Stephenie Meyer, explores an Earth invaded by alien souls inhabiting human bodies. Melanie Stryder retains her identity post-invasion, leading to intriguing internal dialogues between her human self and the alien Wanderer. This unique narrative could be developed into a thought-provoking series focusing on the resistance movement against the alien souls and exploring the moral dilemmas faced by characters like Melanie who are caught between two worlds. 6 Underrated YA Movies That Should Be Turned into TV Shows

Vampire Academy Beyond High School Drama

The film adaptation of Vampire Academy (2014) failed to capture the essence of Richelle Mead’s novels, receiving criticism for its lackluster opening weekend and being dismissed as a hurried teenage soap opera. However, the source material is rich with humor, action, and supernatural elements—a mix that could be better balanced in a TV series format. With six books and an ongoing spinoff series ‘Bloodlines’, there’s ample lore to explore within its vampire society that was merely touched upon in the movie. 6 Underrated YA Movies That Should Be Turned into TV Shows

The Mortal Instruments A Deeper Dive into Shadowhunters’ World

While The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013) catered primarily to its fanbase, it was critiqued for not resonating with a broader audience due to clichés and a convoluted plot. A TV show could correct these issues by taking time to flesh out the complex world of Shadowhunters and demons more thoroughly than the film did. Characters like Jace could be given more depth and charisma to captivate audiences in ways that were lacking in their cinematic portrayal. 6 Underrated YA Movies That Should Be Turned into TV Shows

Inkheart Imagining New Worlds Colliding

The concept of characters leaping off pages into reality in Inkheart (2008) is inherently suited for episodic storytelling. Set against picturesque European backdrops, this tale of Mo Folchart—a ‘Silvertongue’ who can bring book characters to life—was criticized for not fully embracing its magical elements in film form. A TV series could rectify this by delving into new stories and exploring what happens when literary worlds collide with our reality on a grander scale—a narrative thread with endless possibilities. 6 Underrated YA Movies That Should Be Turned into TV Shows

In conclusion, these six underrated YA movies harbor untapped potential that could be brought to life through television adaptations. With room for extended plot lines, deeper character development, and richer world-building, these stories are waiting for their chance to shine anew on the small screen.

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

/ 5.

As you found this post useful...

Would you like to share this post on Social media?

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Posts
John Wick Chapter 4
Ethan Hunt vs. James Bond vs. John Wick: Who Wins?
January 26, 2022
Quarantine and Chill: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Disney+ in May 2020
May 23, 2020
Thor vs. Black Adam: Who Wins?
August 19, 2022
5 Times Jon Hamm Immediately Said Yes to Unexpected Roles
December 12, 2023
Underrated Movie Performance: Rebecca Hall in “The Prestige”
May 18, 2018
Candy Cane Lane: Meet the Cast of Prime Video’s Christmas Movie
December 5, 2023

About The Author

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.