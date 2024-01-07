6 Underrated YA Movies That Should Be Turned into TV Shows

The realm of Young Adult (YA) adaptations has seen a meteoric rise in popularity, with many films making the leap from the page to the silver screen. However, not all of them have managed to leave a lasting mark. As we see a growing shift from movies to TV series, it’s worth considering giving underrated YA movies a second chance on the small screen. The potential for deeper exploration of their worlds and characters is immense. Let’s delve into six such films that could truly shine as TV adaptations.
Exploring the Magical Dichotomy of Beautiful Creatures
Beautiful Creatures (2013), set in the gothic ambiance of Gatlin, South Carolina, introduced us to a world teeming with magic and dark secrets. Alcon Entertainment had envisioned a film franchise, yet, after its release on February 14, 2013, the series did not continue. The movie’s rich world-building, centered around Lena’s struggle between Light and Dark on her 16th birthday, offers fertile ground for a TV series. The character Ethan, who yearns for more than his small-town existence, could see his personality and ambitions bloom over multiple seasons.
I Am Number Four Deserves More
The story of alien teenagers on the run in I Am Number Four (2011) is ripe for expansion into a TV series format. Each alien, with their guardian, is being hunted by Mogadorians—creating an ongoing suspense that would thrive over multiple episodes. The film introduces us to John Smith (or David or Number Four) and his entanglements in Paradise, Ohio—his newfound love and friendships that anchor him to Earth. Yet, the movie’s execution left much to be desired. A TV adaptation could delve deeper into each character’s backstory and provide the engagement that was missing on the big screen.
The Host A New Soulful Series
The Host (2013), directed by Andrew Niccol and co-written with Stephenie Meyer, explores an Earth invaded by alien souls inhabiting human bodies. Melanie Stryder retains her identity post-invasion, leading to intriguing internal dialogues between her human self and the alien Wanderer. This unique narrative could be developed into a thought-provoking series focusing on the resistance movement against the alien souls and exploring the moral dilemmas faced by characters like Melanie who are caught between two worlds.
Vampire Academy Beyond High School Drama
The film adaptation of Vampire Academy (2014) failed to capture the essence of Richelle Mead’s novels, receiving criticism for its lackluster opening weekend and being dismissed as a hurried teenage soap opera. However, the source material is rich with humor, action, and supernatural elements—a mix that could be better balanced in a TV series format. With six books and an ongoing spinoff series ‘Bloodlines’, there’s ample lore to explore within its vampire society that was merely touched upon in the movie.
The Mortal Instruments A Deeper Dive into Shadowhunters’ World
While The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013) catered primarily to its fanbase, it was critiqued for not resonating with a broader audience due to clichés and a convoluted plot. A TV show could correct these issues by taking time to flesh out the complex world of Shadowhunters and demons more thoroughly than the film did. Characters like Jace could be given more depth and charisma to captivate audiences in ways that were lacking in their cinematic portrayal.
Inkheart Imagining New Worlds Colliding
The concept of characters leaping off pages into reality in Inkheart (2008) is inherently suited for episodic storytelling. Set against picturesque European backdrops, this tale of Mo Folchart—a ‘Silvertongue’ who can bring book characters to life—was criticized for not fully embracing its magical elements in film form. A TV series could rectify this by delving into new stories and exploring what happens when literary worlds collide with our reality on a grander scale—a narrative thread with endless possibilities.
In conclusion, these six underrated YA movies harbor untapped potential that could be brought to life through television adaptations. With room for extended plot lines, deeper character development, and richer world-building, these stories are waiting for their chance to shine anew on the small screen.
