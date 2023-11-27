6 Top Picks for UTEP’s New Head Coach After Dimel

With Dana Dimel parting ways with UTEP, the search for a new head coach has the potential to set a fresh course for the Miners’ football program. The right leadership can have a profound impact on the team’s performance and morale. Let’s explore six candidates who could bring their unique expertise to UTEP’s sidelines.
Graham Harrell Brings Offensive Expertise
When it comes to offensive strategy, few names resonate like Graham Harrell. His tenure at USC saw record-breaking performances in passing yards and completion percentages. Neal Brown, a fellow head coach, has praised Harrell’s talents, saying,
I have followed Graham’s playing and coaching career for quite some time, and there’s no question he is a talented coach with a bright future, which speaks volumes about his potential impact on UTEP.
Barry Odom A Defensive Powerhouse
Barry Odom‘s defensive acumen could be just what UTEP needs to fortify its team. His recent appointment as the defensive coordinator at Arkansas is a testament to his capability to revamp defenses. A colleague once remarked on his versatility, saying,
But I need to ask you this: ‘How about defensive football?’ And I’ll never forget for the rest of my life what Coach Franklin said. He said, ‘John, this guy is a ball coach. This guy can coach any position on the field. We could put him on the defensive side of the ball at Penn State, and we wouldn’t miss a beat. This kind of adaptability could be transformative for UTEP.
Kendal Briles Offensive Innovation
The offensive prowess of Kendal Briles cannot be understated. With a philosophy that prioritizes winning over statistics, Briles brings a focused approach to game management. He once stated,
I’m not a stats guy. I mean, stats are good because people lie, numbers don’t. But I like winning. However we’ve got to win, I don’t care. If the defense scores two safeties and we win 4-0, we won. It’s all about winning football games. His ability to adapt player roles for team success could be exactly what UTEP needs.
Jay Norvell Experienced Leadership
Jay Norvell‘s record as head coach at Nevada is impressive, with multiple bowl game appearances under his belt. He expressed his dedication to building strong programs by stating,
I am humbled, thankful, but most importantly excited to begin this process of building Colorado State into the championship contender we all know it can be, which suggests he could bring a similar passion and structure to UTEP’s program.
Joe Moorhead Offensive Visionary
The offensive mind of Joe Moorhead is evident in his ambitious goals and innovative play-calling. He stated during an introductory news conference at Mississippi State,
Our goal here is not to just maintain this program,” Moorhead said at his introductory news conference on Thursday. “It’s not to insult these guys or this school or this state with low expectations. We’re going to do everything we can to bring an SEC championship home and be a program that competes for a national championship on a yearly basis. Such ambition could breathe new life into UTEP’s offense.
Chris Klieman Championship Pedigree
Last but certainly not least is Chris Klieman, whose success at North Dakota State and Kansas State speaks for itself. Klieman has demonstrated his ability to lead teams to victory at various levels of college football. He shared his enthusiasm for leadership by saying,
What we have been able to accomplish in our first four years here is due to the culture that our players and staff have been able to create. I am excited to continue to lead this football program and put a product on the field each year that can compete at the highest level, indicating he could bring that winning culture to UTEP as well.
In conclusion, UTEP’s next head coach will inherit a program ripe for transformation. These six candidates each offer unique strengths that could elevate the Miners’ game—whether through offensive innovation or defensive resilience—ushering in an era of renewed competitiveness and success.
