6 Signs Pointing to a Potential John Wick 5 with Keanu Reeves

1. Social Media Teases by Directors
As fans of the John Wick series eagerly await news on the next chapter, social media has been aflutter with potential hints. The franchise’s director, Chad Stahelski, has been known to waffle on the idea of a fifth installment. In an intriguing turn of events, he mentioned in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that “We’re going to give John Wick a rest,” but crucially added that a rest does not mean forever. This tantalizing suggestion keeps hope alive for enthusiasts who are keen to see Keanu Reeves return as the indomitable hitman.
The director’s cryptic comments are not the only source of speculation. The upcoming three-part event, The Continental, which delves into the origins of the infamous hotel-for-assassins, is said to explore the character of Winston Scott in 1970s New York City. As fans dissect this description, they wonder if it’s setting the stage for John Wick’s return. After all, any exploration into Winston’s past could naturally segue into a new chapter for Wick himself. This connection between projects suggests a universe that is still very much alive and expanding, potentially leading to John Wick 5.
2. Script Drafts and Story Leaks
The journey from idea to screenplay is often shrouded in mystery, but with John Wick, some intriguing details have emerged. Director Chad Stahelski has shared his process of brainstorming ideas over whiskey with Keanu Reeves—a tradition that has previously led to the films’ creation. Stahelski mused, “If those ideas stick, maybe we’ll make a movie.” This casual yet potent approach to storytelling has fans wondering if their latest musings will solidify into a script for John Wick 5. Moreover, it was revealed that plans initially included shooting the fifth film back-to-back with the fourth installment.
Lionsgate’s motion picture group chair Joe Drake further fueled anticipation by asserting that audiences can expect a “regular cadence of John Wick.” With such a statement, it seems almost inevitable that another chapter is in the works. While Stahelski has mentioned possessing a substantial document that is part outline and part script for John Wick 4, one can’t help but speculate whether these pages contain seeds for the subsequent sequel as well.
3. Casting Calls and Auditions
The gears of production appear to be turning with casting calls and auditions hinting at forward momentum for John Wick 5. Aspiring actors are already gearing up for their chance to join the iconic series, with guides on auditioning for the next chapter circulating online. This level of preparation and excitement from potential cast members indicates that wheels are indeed in motion behind the scenes.
Lionsgate has confirmed that alongside various spinoff projects, John Wick: Chapter 5 is currently in development. Such confirmations serve as more than mere rumors; they are concrete steps towards realization. With casting underway, it seems only a matter of time before we receive official announcements regarding who will stand alongside—or against—Reeves’ legendary assassin.
4. Trademark Filings for New Title
In the business realm, trademark filings can often be telltale signs of future projects. For the John Wick franchise, this has proven true once again. Lionsgate Chairman Joseph Drake spoke about expanding the universe with spinoffs like Ballerina, set to release in 2024, and mentioned being “in development on three others, including 5.” This clear statement about working on a fifth movie gives credibility to the notion that John Wick’s story is far from over.
The fact that there was an intention to film Chapter 5 alongside Chapter 4 further underscores the franchise’s planned longevity. While audiences eagerly await spinoffs like Ballerina, which introduces characters with connections to John Wick’s past training grounds, it’s evident that Lionsgate is not just building a film series but an entire cinematic universe—a universe where John Wick remains at its core.
5. Keanu Reeves Hints in Interviews
Keanu Reeves’ enthusiasm for his role as John Wick cannot be overstated. In interviews, both he and director Chad Stahelski have hinted at their desire for a fifth film. Stahelski shared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that if you ask Reeves about doing another John Wick movie, his immediate response would be an emphatic “F**k yeah!” However, he would follow up with questions about what the story would entail since they currently have no concrete plans.
This openness to continuation suggests that both actor and director are willing to return if inspiration strikes. Stahelski revealed their informal yet effective brainstorming sessions involve sharing ideas over whiskey—a process that has birthed previous films in the series. The fact that both are open to riffing on new ideas at a moment’s notice bodes well for fans hoping for more high-octane action from their favorite hitman.
6. Lionsgate’s Financial Success
The financial triumphs of Lionsgate due to John Wick cannot be ignored when speculating about future installments. Each film in the series has seen increased success at the box office, with Chapter 4‘s opening weekend alone bringing in over $145 million worldwide. These numbers don’t lie; they shout out loud about the viability and fan demand for more of Reeves’ portrayal of the stoic assassin.
Lionsgate announced John Wick: Chapter 5 back in 2020 after seeing how well Chapter 3 performed financially. With Lionsgate’s stock surging this year and earnings reports beating expectations, it makes sound business sense to continue investing in what has become a flagship franchise for them. The studio’s strategic moves and financial health strongly suggest that John Wick will indeed return for another chapter.