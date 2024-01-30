6 Places to Watch Ted Lasso on TV (& Possibly For Free)

Welcome to the heartwarming world of Ted Lasso, a series that has captured the hearts of many and sparked a desire among fans and potential new viewers to find the best places to watch it. Whether you’re looking for free viewing options or just want to know where you can catch up with the latest season, this article has got you covered. So, let’s dive into the various platforms where you can enjoy the charm of Ted Lasso.
Apple TV+ Subscription
The home of Ted Lasso is undoubtedly Apple TV+. As an original series on this platform, it’s the go-to place for fans.
With season 3 already released, Ted Lasso is at the top of many people’s minds, and thankfully, Apple TV+ simplifies access by allowing you to stream directly from your phone, computer, or streaming media player. An Apple TV Plus monthly subscription costs £8.99, and while there isn’t a discounted annual subscription, the platform does offer a single subscription tier.
For those new to Apple TV+, a free trial can be your ticket to watching Ted Lasso without paying a dime. Depending on how you sign up, you could enjoy anywhere from 7 to 90 days of access. It’s worth mentioning that Apple TV+ can be watched on most smart TVs, gaming consoles, and streaming devices, as well as through an internet browser at tv.apple.com.
Amazon Prime Channels
Amazon Prime members have the unique opportunity to add Apple TV+ to their subscription through Prime Channels. This integration means you could potentially leverage your existing Amazon Prime membership or its free trial offers to watch Ted Lasso. While specifics on this arrangement are not as clear-cut, it’s an avenue worth exploring for those who are already part of the Amazon ecosystem.
Apple One Bundle
If you’re someone who enjoys multiple Apple services, then the Apple One bundle might be the most cost-effective way for you to watch Ted Lasso. With three different tiers available, you can choose an individual account or one to share with your family which also includes up to 2TB of iCloud storage. Additionally, if you’re new to Apple One, there’s a 30-day free trial that gives you access not only to Apple TV+ but also to Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and other services.
Family Sharing Plans
Don’t forget about the power of family! With Apple’s Family Sharing feature, if a family member already has an Apple TV+ subscription for £8.99 a month, up to five additional family members can enjoy it too. This means that if someone in your household is already subscribed, you could watch Ted Lasso without any additional cost. It’s a smart way to share the joy and the expenses.
Promotional Offers
Keep an eye out for promotional offers that could provide free access to Apple TV+. Whether it’s getting three months free with the purchase of an Apple device or specific deals for customers of certain mobile providers like Tesco Mobile or O2/Virgin Media, these promotions are golden opportunities.
Apple TV+ initially did not seem worth the cost for its content when it first launched in 2019, but with award-winning shows like Ted Lasso now in its catalog, these offers are more attractive than ever.
Free Trials Through Carriers
Last but not least, certain phone or internet service providers offer subscriptions that include Apple TV+. For instance, EE customers get six months free with their plan. Other carriers may offer similar deals with varying lengths of free trials as part of their packages. It’s definitely worth checking with your service provider to see if they have any special offers that include Apple TV+, providing yet another way to watch Ted Lasso.
In conclusion, there are several avenues for watching Ted Lasso that cater to different needs and preferences. From direct subscriptions on Apple TV+ and bundle deals through Apple One to shared family plans and promotional offers – each provides a unique way to enjoy this beloved series. So pick your preferred method and settle in for some quality time with Coach Lasso and his team.
