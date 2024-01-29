6 Most Horrifying Scenes in ‘The Shining’ Ranked

6. The Shining – Room 237 scene
When we think of The Shining, the Room 237 scene invariably creeps into our minds. It’s a masterclass in psychological terror, where the ordinary turns extraordinary with a sinister twist. Kubrick’s meticulous composition is palpable as Jack encounters the ghostly woman in the bathtub, a scene that is both seductive and horrifying.
In between is spectral subject matter, and like the other Kubrick films…, there’s a sense of something deeper at play. The audience is left deeply unsettled by the surreal environment and the transformation of a seemingly young woman into a decaying corpse. It’s a stark reminder that sometimes, the most haunting fears are those that lurk just beneath the surface of our own psyche.
5. The Shining – Grady twins scene
The Grady twins scene is etched into the annals of horror cinema for its simplicity and chilling effect. The synchronized movements and their haunting invitation to “play forever” create an ominous sense of dread. While The Shining oozes warmth in its title, this scene is a stark contrast with its cold suspense. The twins embody pure suspense, making us hold our breath as Danny stands frozen in the hallway. It’s a moment that has sparked endless discussions and theories, proving that sometimes less is indeed more when it comes to instilling fear.
4. The Shining – All work and no play scene
The shock of Wendy discovering Jack’s manuscript is akin to uncovering a window into madness. The repetitive nature of ‘All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy’ typed out thousands of times reveals the extent of Jack’s descent into insanity. It’s a visual punch to the gut for both Wendy and the audience, as we realize the horrifying truth about Jack’s mental state. Kubrick’s message within these pages was only visible for a short time on screen, but it left an indelible mark on our understanding of obsession and madness.
3. The Shining – Redrum scene
The Redrum scene stands out for its plain horror, as young Danny scrawls the word in a trance-like state. The audience is initially unaware of its significance until a mirror reveals ‘REDRUM’ to be ‘MURDER’ backward. This moment marks a horrifying turning point in The Shining, as we’re forced to confront the reality of what’s at stake for Danny and his mother. It’s not just another scary moment; it’s part of a larger narrative that has left an impression on viewers for decades.
2. The Shining – Here’s Johnny scene
The iconic
Here’s Johnny! moment is where horror meets pop culture, etching itself into our collective consciousness. As Jack breaks through the bathroom door, Shelley Duvall portrays palpable fear that resonates with anyone who has ever felt threatened.
Because we filmed that for about three weeks. Every day. It was very hard. Jack was so good – so damn scary, Duvall reflects on filming this intense sequence, highlighting its lasting impact on actors and audiences alike.
1. The Shining – Hedge maze chase scene
Topping our list is the heart-pounding hedge maze chase finale, where claustrophobia meets icy terror. Danny’s desperate flight from his deranged father through the snow-covered labyrinth is nothing short of cinematic brilliance. The tight camerawork and echoing footsteps heighten the tension to almost unbearable levels, making this chase one of The Shining‘s most unforgettable scenes. It’s here that we see Kubrick’s ability to turn even a cartoon reference like ‘The Road Runner Show’ into an ominous prelude to this deadly pursuit.
