6 Films That Showcase Oprah Winfrey’s Formidable Presence

From the queen of daytime television to a commanding force on the silver screen, Oprah Winfrey’s journey through the realms of show business is nothing short of inspirational. As we delve into her filmography, it’s evident that each role she has embraced not only showcases her formidable talent but also leaves an indelible mark on the audience and the industry. Let’s explore six films where Oprah’s presence was as impactful as her real-life persona.
The Color Purple
Oprah’s foray into cinema began with a role that would set the tone for her future endeavors. Her portrayal of Sofia in The Color Purple (1985) is a powerful testament to her acting prowess. Not only did this role earn Oprah an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, but it also changed her life profoundly.
They were only offering $35,000 to be in this film, and it is the best $35,000 I ever earned. It changed everything and taught me so much. It is God moving through my life, Oprah shared with ESSENCE.
Beloved
In Beloved (1998), Oprah took on the intense role of Sethe, a former slave haunted by her past. The film delves deep into themes of freedom and family, with Oprah’s performance bringing a raw and emotional depth to the character. The narrative follows Sethe as she navigates life with her daughter Denver, after enduring unspeakable trauma at the hands of Schoolteacher and his nephews.
The Butler
Oprah’s role as Gloria Gaines in The Butler (2013) showcased her ability to convey complex emotions and hold her own amidst an ensemble cast. The film’s historical significance is amplified by its focus on a White House butler who served eight American presidents over three decades. Oprah brought Gloria to life with grace and vulnerability,
To have that woman desire you, to be able to penetrate through the formation of her protection and guard, to see her let go of Oprah just to become a woman, to be able to kiss and make out with her, that’s a great little thing.
Selma
In Selma (2014), not only did Oprah deliver a moving performance as Annie Lee Cooper, she also co-produced the film. Her involvement undoubtedly contributed to its critical acclaim. The director Ava DuVernay remarked on how the film resonated with contemporary audiences,
It’s beautiful that you don’t have to try and [explain] to people how this felt in 1965… People are walking into the film very much feeling many of the feelings that people felt in 1965.
A Wrinkle in Time
In the sci-fi adventure A Wrinkle in Time (2018), Oprah embodied the celestial guide Mrs. Which, imparting wisdom and empowerment. Her co-star Storm Reid recalls advice from Oprah that echoes the film’s message:
Ms. Oprah actually told me don’t waste energy on things you can’t change in life when you can be using that energy on something else positive in your life. This role further cemented Oprah’s status as a beacon of inspiration.
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Oprah’s portrayal of Deborah Lacks in The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (2017) brought attention to important ethical issues within medical research. Her character’s emotional struggle provided a deeply human perspective on scientific advancements. Holding frozen cells derived from her mother’s cancer-ridden cervix was described by Oprah as
as close as she would ever come to connecting with her mother who passed away when Deborah was just two years old.
In conclusion, Oprah Winfrey’s cinematic contributions are profound and diverse. Each character she portrays carries a piece of her strength and spirit, leaving us with performances that challenge, inspire, and stay with us long after the credits roll.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!