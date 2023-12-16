6 Best Aamir Khan Movies From The 2000s, Fans Rank

Aamir Khan, a tour de force in Bollywood, crafted some of the most memorable films of the early 21st century. His work from the 2000s resonates with fans for its diverse themes and powerful performances. These films not only entertained but also sparked conversations, making Aamir Khan a household name. Here are six fan-ranked favorites that showcase his versatility and the indelible mark he left on Indian cinema.
1. Lagaan (2001)
At the top of our list is Lagaan, a film that transcends time and genre. Set in the pre-Independence era, it tells a tale of villagers who challenge their oppressive British rulers to a game of cricket as a wager to avoid paying the exorbitant taxes. The film’s Oscar nomination in 2002 was a testament to its global appeal and cultural impact. The emotional depth and the underdog story captured hearts worldwide, making it an enduring classic.
It’s not easy to be nominated, Aamir Khan once remarked, emphasizing the significance of this achievement. Fans continue to rewatch and celebrate Lagaan for its storytelling and Aamir’s unforgettable performance.
2. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)
Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut, became an anthem for new India with its portrayal of three friends navigating life post-college. Aamir Khan’s portrayal of Akash struck a chord with the youth for its authenticity and relatability. The film’s modern outlook, combined with Javed Akhtar’s poignant lyrics,
We are new/why should our style be old?, resonated with fans who adored Aamir Khan’s performance and the fresh narrative style that influenced Bollywood’s trajectory.
3. Rang De Basanti (2006)
Rang De Basanti is more than just a movie; it’s a movement. The film follows a group of friends who undergo a political awakening while filming a documentary about India’s freedom fighters.
Indian cinema does not give you films like this very often… It is with this understanding that we connect with while watching the film, captures its essence perfectly. Aamir Khan’s portrayal as a college student turned activist exemplifies his ability to deliver powerful performances that resonate with fans on a deeply emotional level.
4. Taare Zameen Par (2007)
In Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan stepped behind the camera for his directorial debut and delivered an emotionally charged story about Ishaan, a dyslexic child misunderstood by those around him. This film touched on learning disabilities and social stigma with sensitivity and grace, earning Aamir accolades not just for his acting but also for his empathetic direction. Fans were moved by the film’s heartwarming message and Aamir’s commitment to portraying such an impactful narrative.
5. Ghajini (2008)
Ghajini marked a significant shift for Aamir Khan into the action-thriller genre. His character suffers from anterograde amnesia, setting up a gripping tale of revenge. Despite comparisons to ‘Memento’, Aamir clarified,
Ghajini is not a remake or even slightly inspired by Memento, highlighting its originality. His intense physical transformation for the role showcased his dedication to his craft, making Ghajini a fan-favorite for its raw intensity and edge-of-the-seat storytelling.
6. 3 Idiots (2009)
Rounding off our list is 3 Idiots, where Aamir Khan played Rancho, an engineering student who challenges the status quo of India’s education system. The film critiques the pressure-cooker environment students face, with Rancho providing an alternative philosophy:
As Rancho suggests, he’ll have to spend an entire life somehow liking what he does, over doing what he likes,. This movie struck a chord with audiences for its humorous yet poignant take on societal pressures and remains one of Aamir’s most beloved performances.
In conclusion, these six films are just a glimpse into Aamir Khan’s illustrious career during the 2000s. They highlight his range as an actor and filmmaker and demonstrate why he continues to be celebrated by fans around the world. Each movie has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema and reflects Aamir Khan’s legacy as an artist who isn’t afraid to push boundaries and evoke thought-provoking conversations through his work.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!