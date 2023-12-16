6 1990s Blockbusters New to Streaming You Can’t Miss

Rediscover the Thrill of Jurassic Park
The Jurassic Park (1993) phenomenon has been reigniting passions for three decades. With its groundbreaking special effects and thrilling adventure, it’s no surprise that Universal and Amblin Entertainment are celebrating 30 years of this classic. Melissa Rodriguez, vice president of franchise strategy at Universal Products & Experiences, reflects on the film’s legacy,
The film has stayed entrenched in the hearts and minds of viewers since its initial release 30 years ago, while also delighting new fans every year. Now, a new generation can experience the awe on streaming platforms, as ‘Jurassic Park’ and all subsequent franchise installments are available digitally. Fans can also immerse themselves in ‘Jurassic World: The Exhibition’ or listen to the iconic score live with an orchestra, proving that its impact extends far beyond the screen.
A Voyage Back to Titanic
The epic love story aboard the ill-fated RMS Titanic resurfaces as Titanic (1997) makes its way to Netflix in the United States and Canada. This cinematic treasure, which remains one of the highest-grossing films of all time, allows viewers to revisit the grandeur and tragedy of the voyage. Despite some criticism for Netflix’s timing amidst a recent submersible tragedy, The Hollywood Reporter clarifies that
licensing deals for films are struck far in advance of the air date. Now, fans old and new can experience the magic of Jack and Rose’s story once more.
The Matrix Redefined Sci-Fi
The influence of The Matrix (1999) on science fiction is undeniable. It’s not just about the revolutionary visual effects; it’s also about the deep philosophical undertones that challenge our perception of reality. As one of the most outstanding sci-fi movie series ever created, its place on best sci-fi movies lists is well-earned. With the recent release of ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ there’s no better time to dive back into the original trilogy and explore its profound narrative through streaming services worldwide.
Celebrating Independence Day
‘Independence Day (1996)’ marked a turning point for Hollywood blockbusters, with its large-scale disaster scenes and iconic imagery. As director Roland Emmerich pondered alien existence while promoting ‘Stargate’ in Europe, he was inspired to create what would become a defining film of the 90s. Garnering an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, ‘Independence Day’ captivated audiences with high-stakes action that still resonates today. Its influence on summer blockbusters is as significant as its box office success.
Men in Black Still Charms Audiences
The combination of comedy, action, and special effects in ‘Men in Black (1997)’ created a recipe for success that transcended cinema. The film not only featured a catchy song and dance but also showcased iconic Hamilton watches worn by Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith. Based on a Marvel comic book, ‘Men in Black’ became a cultural sensation whose charm continues to draw audiences on streaming platforms around the world.
Forrest Gump’s Enduring Legacy
‘Forrest Gump (1994)’ is more than just a film; it’s an emotional journey through American history seen through the eyes of an endearing character played by Tom Hanks. Its cultural impact is reflected in an impressive user score based on over 23,000 reviews. Available across numerous streaming services such as DIRECTV and Paramount Plus, ‘Forrest Gump’ continues to inspire with its unique storytelling and remarkable character development.
