5 Urgent Queries A Denzel Washington Prequel Movie Must Address

When we speak of Denzel Washington, we are not just talking about an actor, but a cinematic icon whose roles have left indelible marks on the fabric of film history. Imagine, if you will, a prequel movie that dives into the backstories of his most iconic characters. Such a film would not only be a treasure trove for fans but also a chance to answer urgent questions about these beloved characters. Here, we will explore five critical queries that demand attention in a Denzel Washington prequel movie.
Exploring Malcolm X’s Formative Years
The portrayal of Malcolm X by Denzel Washington was nothing short of transformative. But what of Malcolm’s early life shaped his later beliefs? The original movie begins with Malcolm as an adult, yet his childhood was rife with challenges that undoubtedly influenced him.
Born May 19, 1925 in Omaha, Nebraska, Malcolm Little was the fourth child of Earl and Louise Little, who were deeply involved in civil rights activism and exposed to Garveyism.
While Mrs. Little was pregnant with Malcolm, the local Omaha Ku Klux Klan threatened the family. This early exposure to such hatred and the subsequent tragedy of his father’s death, which Malcolm and his family believed was caused by a white supremacist group, could be pivotal moments in exploring his character backstory.
The Making of Alonzo Harris
Alonzo Harris from ‘Training Day’ is one of Washington’s most unforgettable roles, earning him an Academy Award. But what led him down the path to becoming the corrupt cop we see on screen? A prequel could delve into this complex character against the backdrop of Los Angeles in 1992, just days before the Rodney King verdict. The tensions and challenges of that era might have been instrumental in shaping Alonzo’s worldview and methods.
The prequel will center on a younger version of Alonzo Harris, providing a canvas to paint the origins of his moral ambiguity and eventual corruption.
Eli’s Journey to Spiritual Warrior
In ‘The Book of Eli’, Denzel Washington’s Eli is a spiritual warrior in a post-apocalyptic world. But what about his life before everything fell apart? How did he come to be this fierce guardian of hope and faith?
A warrior not by choice but necessity, Eli’s past could reveal the transformation from an ordinary man into one driven by commitment and guided by belief in something greater than himself. This exploration could offer insights into his motivations and the pivotal moments that led to his unwavering resolve.
Unveiling Robert McCall’s Origins
Robert McCall from ‘The Equalizer’ series is a man with a mysterious past and a particular set of skills that enable him to balance the scales for those in need. But where did he acquire these skills? What events forged his moral code? A prequel might trace back to McCall’s earlier life, possibly his time in covert operations or other formative experiences that shaped his vigilantism.
Nobody beats the Equalizer, they say, but how did he become such an unbeatable force? These are the layers waiting to be peeled back to reveal McCall’s true beginnings.
Creasy’s Descent into Vengeance
‘Man on Fire’ presents us with Creasy, a man whose past is clouded with violence and pain. What drove him to become such a fierce protector and avenger? His history as a mercenary who felt burnt out suggests deep-seated traumas and perhaps disillusionment with warfare and its ideologies.
Years of fighting in strange lands far from a home he no longer called his own, could have been the catalyst for Creasy’s transformation into someone who fiercely defends those he cares for against any threat.
In conclusion, these five queries are essential to any Denzel Washington prequel movie. They offer an opportunity to deepen our understanding of characters that have become larger than life on screen. Addressing these backstories would not only honor Washington’s legacy but also enrich the narrative tapestry of each film. Which character backstory would you like to see brought to life on screen? The discussion is open, and the potential for storytelling is vast.
Follow Us