5 Unexpected Roles That Aamir Khan Aced

When we speak of Bollywood, a few names resonate with the art of transformation and one such name is Aamir Khan. Known for his chameleon-like ability to immerse himself into his characters, Aamir has often left fans and critics alike in awe with his choice of roles that break the mold of conventional Hindi cinema heroes. Let’s delve into some of the most unexpected roles that this maverick actor aced, showcasing his versatility and commitment to the craft.
Rangeela Munna a Street Smart Surprise
In 1995, Aamir Khan took on the role of Munna in Rangeela, a street-smart orphan who sells movie tickets in the black market. This character was a stark contrast to the romantic heroes he had played before. Director Vasan Bala, who was 16 when the film released, recalls the surprise and elation he felt coming out of the theatre.
We had gone in looking forward to the music and seeing Urmila—Aamir we did not expect. The audience couldn’t get enough of Aamir’s ‘tapori’ persona, marking a significant shift in his acting trajectory.
A Village Hero in Lagaan Bhuvan
The year 2001 saw Aamir Khan as Bhuvan in Lagaan, a villager challenging the Britishers to a game of cricket to avoid oppressive taxes. The historical and sporting context was new territory for Aamir, portraying a character deeply rooted in rural India with a spirit of defiance and leadership.
Lagaan is a narrative set in 1893 India, in which a small community is oppressed by exorbitant taxes known as ‘Lagaan’ imposed by the British overlords. The peasants challenge the British to a game of cricket to obtain relief from the unfair levy, encapsulating Bhuvan’s pivotal role.
The Intriguing Artist Arun in Dhobi Ghat
In Dhobi Ghat (2010), Aamir explored the depths of an introverted artist named Arun. This role was a divergence from his mainstream film personas, portraying a loner divorcee who is on a quest for something elusive. His character’s interaction with Monica Dogra’s Shai added layers to this complex portrayal.
The film actually marks a subtle and assured debut for writer-director Rao and its radiant leading lady, a rock star and stage performer Monica Dogra, indirectly highlighting Aamir’s choice to participate in an indie project with non-mainstream appeal.
A Subtle Inspector Shekhawat in Talaash
Aamir’s role as Inspector Surjan Singh Shekhawat in Talaash (2012) took audiences by surprise yet again. The psychological thriller genre was uncharted territory for him, and he delivered a compelling performance as an honest cop grappling with personal loss and insomnia. His portrayal was noted for its subtlety, providing a stark contrast to more flamboyant police roles popular at the time.
The Flamboyant Shakti Kumar in Secret Superstar
Finally, in Secret Superstar (2017), Aamir brought to life Shakti Kumar, an extravagant music composer who discovers Insiya’s talent. This role was infused with humor and self-deprecation, diverging from his serious repertoire.
Shakti Kumar is one of the great music composers of his time and he discovers the Secret Superstar and he was pretty much impressed and get to know the real talent of Insiya, showing Aamir’s ability to play offbeat characters with aplomb.
In conclusion, these roles not only highlight Aamir Khan’s willingness to push boundaries but also his uncanny ability to breathe life into diverse characters. His performances reinforce why he remains one of Bollywood’s most talented and unpredictable actors.
