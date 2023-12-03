5 TV Shows That Returned from Cancellation Triumphantly

The Unexpected Reprise of Family Guy
It’s a tale of resilience and fan power. Family Guy, after its third season, faced the axe due to low ratings. Yet, it was the fans who turned the tide. Their demand propelled DVD sales and syndication success, creating an undeniable call for the show’s return. It’s a testament to the show’s humor and appeal that even after a cancellation, it found its way back into viewers’ hearts and homes. And let’s not forget, Fox didn’t just bring it back for a fleeting moment; they renewed it for Seasons 19 and 20 in 2020, cementing its place in the annals of animated greatness.
A Swift Rescue for Brooklyn Nine Nine
The precinct of Brooklyn Nine-Nine was almost permanently closed when FOX announced its cancellation. But within a mere 24 hours, NBC swooped in, much to the joy of its vocal fans. The swift turnaround was a remarkable display of viewer influence in the digital age. NBC’s pride in acquiring the show was palpable, with sentiments such as
Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home, highlighting the network’s belief in the show’s value.
The Cult Phenomenon of Arrested Development
Not every show can claim a cult following that brings about a revival, but Arrested Development wears this badge with honor. Its initial uncertainty, given preconceptions about Jason Bateman’s previous works, was outshone by its unique wit and narrative style. Mitch Hurwitz’s creation was so beloved that even after being off the air, it found new life on Netflix. The streaming giant didn’t just offer a new season but also entertained the idea of a “movie-type-thing,” further expanding the Bluth family saga.
Futurama The Show That Wouldnt Stay Canceled
The journey of Futurama is akin to a space odyssey with multiple revivals. Originally airing on Fox and then canceled midway through its fourth season, it returned due to direct-to-DVD movies that later became episodes on Comedy Central. This marked not one but three comebacks for the animated series, proving that fan campaigns and DVD sales can indeed influence network decisions and breathe new life into beloved characters.
The Communitys Unyielding Spirit
The story of Community is one of unwavering support from its fans, whose rallying cry of ‘six seasons and a movie’ became synonymous with the show. Despite low ratings during its run on NBC, this did not deter its fanbase. Their dedication saw the show through to its sixth season on Yahoo! Screen, proving that sometimes, passion can triumph over numbers, and that community spirit—in this case quite literally—can lead to unexpected victories.
