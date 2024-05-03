5 Top New TV Series That Are Must-Watch — Featuring HBO, Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix

Engrossing The New Look Shogun
With Apple TV+, The New Look presents a riveting depiction of fashion titans Coco Chanel and Christian Dior during WWII. The series, starring Juliette Binoche and Ben Mendelsohn, takes us deep into the stylistic wars of the post-war era. Fans of intricate costume design and historical narratives will find this show appealing.
Jumping over to FX’s adaptation of James Clavell’s novel, Shogun, promises great escapades in Feudal Japan. This iteration breathes new life into the daunting journey of an English navigator among political intrigue and battles for power. Both series deliver gripping narratives augmented by sumptuous visuals.
Dramatic Insights in Mr Bates vs The Post Office
Toby Jones brings to life one of the most egregious miscarriages of justice in recent British history in Mr Bates vs The Post Office. This heart-wrenching four-part drama reveals the devastating impact of flawed technology on ordinary lives, making one reflect on the fragility of justice.
Heartfelt Stories from Masters of the Air
A robust portrayal of WWII an aviartion drama by Amblin, Masters of the Air shines a light on the personal sacrifices and heroic acts of U.S airmen based in the UK.
Austin Butler’s performance adds depth to this visually spectacular series. Those interested in war dramas will find this masterpiece both enlightening and moving.
Captivating Tensions in Ripley
The intriguing storyline of Ripley, starring Andrew Scott, where a con artist skillfully manipulates his way through 1960s Italy is depicted with nuanced fervor on Netflix. It’s a psychological dance between hunter and hunted as Tom Ripley entangles himself with unsuspecting wealthy elites. Andrew Scott’s gripping performance will keep you on edge throughout its episodes.