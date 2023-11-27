5 Top Movies That Ruled the Thanksgiving Box Office

The Thanksgiving holiday is not just a time for turkey and family gatherings; it’s also a significant period for the film industry. Movies released during this time can achieve monumental box office success, setting benchmarks that define their legacy. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and look at five films that truly owned the Thanksgiving box office.
Frozen Casts Its Spell on Thanksgiving
Frozen, the enchanting story of two royal sisters, took the world by storm in 2013. Disney’s Frozen set a new record for the largest-ever Thanksgiving weekend launch, captivating audiences with its heartwarming tale and unforgettable music. The film brought in $66.7 million during its debut, with a five-day haul of $93.4 million, making it the highest opening for any of Disney’s non-Pixar cartoons at the time. Its cultural impact was profound, sparking a frenzy of ‘Frozen’ mania that included merchandise, theme park attractions, and even a Broadway musical.
The Fiery Success of The Hunger Games Catching Fire
The dystopian world of Panem returned to theaters with The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in 2013, and it did not disappoint. The sequel outdid its predecessor by earning $74.5 million from Friday to Sunday and $110.1 million over the five-day holiday, for a 10-day total of $296.5 million. This was nearly $50 million more than what The Hunger Games had managed in the same number of days in theaters, solidifying the franchise’s place in cinematic history.
Toy Story 2 Takes Thanksgiving to Infinity and Beyond
In 1999, Toy Story 2 not only lived up to the magic of the original but also surpassed it during the Thanksgiving weekend. It set a previous record with $57.4 million in its first three days, an impressive feat considering it was released six years prior to Pixar’s acquisition by Disney. The beloved characters Woody and Buzz Lightyear proved that they had enduring appeal and could draw crowds just as well as any live-action blockbuster.
Ralph Breaks Records Alongside the Internet
The sequel to ‘Wreck-It Ralph’, Ralph Breaks the Internet, resonated with modern audiences in 2018, grossing $84.6 million over five days. Its success underscored Disney Animation’s knack for creating sequels that capture the spirit of their originals while exploring new digital frontiers. The creative team behind ‘Frozen’ brought their storytelling prowess to this modern tale, ensuring its place among Thanksgiving hits.
Tangled Weaves Its Way into Audiences Hearts
Tangled, Disney’s twist on Rapunzel’s story, showcased its box office might during the Thanksgiving period of 2010. With an opening box office of $68.7 million over five days, it demonstrated strong performance and was poised to make back its $150 million-plus production costs. The film appealed to families, as one viewer noted,
Having just taken my two granddaughters and my grandson to see the picture, I can see they all walked away with their different hot points, highlighting its broad appeal.
In conclusion, these films didn’t just succeed financially; they became part of our cultural fabric, shared experiences that millions remember fondly every Thanksgiving. As we celebrate this holiday season, let’s remember these box office giants that have left an indelible mark on film history.
