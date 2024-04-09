Home
5 Top Kristen Wiig Sketches from SNL

5 Top Kristen Wiig Sketches from SNL

by
Scroll
Home
5 Top Kristen Wiig Sketches from SNL
5 Top Kristen Wiig Sketches from SNL

As Kristen Wiig graces the Saturday Night Live stage for her fifth hosting gig on April 6, 2024, she’s not just another host; she’s now a distinguished member of the Five Timers Club, a testament to her enduring appeal and comedic brilliance. Wiig’s tenure on SNL from 2005 to 2012 left us with an array of characters that have become synonymous with laughter and eccentricity. Now, as she returns to the limelight of Studio 8H, let’s take a moment to celebrate some of her most memorable sketches that have carved her name into SNL history.

Surprising Sue

Wiig’s portrayal of Sue, the surprise-loving, sweater-clad lady who couldn’t keep her excitement contained, was a delightful spectacle. Her over-the-top reactions and boundless enthusiasm made ‘Surprise Lady’ a sketch we couldn’t get enough of. 5 Top Kristen Wiig Sketches from SNL

Weird and Wonderful Dooneese

The Lawrence Welk Show brought us Dooneese, the oddball with tiny hands and an oversized forehead, a character only Wiig could bring to life with such peculiar charm. The sketch is elevated by the presence of Will Ferrell, creating a comedic synergy that’s unforgettable. 5 Top Kristen Wiig Sketches from SNL

Game Show Gags

Wiig alongside Maya Rudolph in ‘Super Showcase Spokesmodels’ is pure comedy gold. Their attempt to maintain composure while playing clueless game show models is hilarious chaos. It’s sketches like these where Wiig truly shines, showcasing her ability to balance humor with spontaneity. 5 Top Kristen Wiig Sketches from SNL

Target Lady Takes Charge

The Target Lady is perhaps one of Wiig’s most iconic roles—a cashier whose enthusiasm is as infectious as it is excessive. This character became a staple during her SNL run, and her interactions with Justin Timberlake’s Peg are particularly memorable for their comedic timing. 5 Top Kristen Wiig Sketches from SNL

Liza Minnelli Magic

In ‘Liza Minnelli Tries to Turn Off a Lamp’, Wiig’s physical comedy prowess was on full display. Her interpretation of Minnelli was both an affectionate homage and a laugh-out-loud performance that highlighted her versatility as a comedian. 5 Top Kristen Wiig Sketches from SNL

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
There’s No “The Office” Revival but There’s an Angela Youtube Channel
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2018
Oprah Tells Jimmy Kimmel Why She Doesn’t Have Time For Tweeting Back At Trump
3 min read
Feb, 24, 2018
Graceland
Graceland Season 3 Episode 9 Review: “Hand of Glory”
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2015
Bobby Brown’s Sister Rips His Wife For Telling Fans To Stop Focusing On His Romance With Whitney Houston
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2022
If Children’s Cereal Commercials Were Completely Honest
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2017
Hawaii Five-0
Hawaii Five-0 Review: Is Abby Staying for Good?
3 min read
Apr, 2, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.