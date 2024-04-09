5 Top Kristen Wiig Sketches from SNL

As Kristen Wiig graces the Saturday Night Live stage for her fifth hosting gig on April 6, 2024, she’s not just another host; she’s now a distinguished member of the Five Timers Club, a testament to her enduring appeal and comedic brilliance. Wiig’s tenure on SNL from 2005 to 2012 left us with an array of characters that have become synonymous with laughter and eccentricity. Now, as she returns to the limelight of Studio 8H, let’s take a moment to celebrate some of her most memorable sketches that have carved her name into SNL history.
Surprising Sue
Wiig’s portrayal of Sue, the surprise-loving, sweater-clad lady who couldn’t keep her excitement contained, was a delightful spectacle. Her over-the-top reactions and boundless enthusiasm made ‘Surprise Lady’ a sketch we couldn’t get enough of.
Weird and Wonderful Dooneese
The Lawrence Welk Show brought us Dooneese, the oddball with tiny hands and an oversized forehead, a character only Wiig could bring to life with such peculiar charm. The sketch is elevated by the presence of Will Ferrell, creating a comedic synergy that’s unforgettable.
Game Show Gags
Wiig alongside Maya Rudolph in ‘Super Showcase Spokesmodels’ is pure comedy gold. Their attempt to maintain composure while playing clueless game show models is hilarious chaos. It’s sketches like these where Wiig truly shines, showcasing her ability to balance humor with spontaneity.
Target Lady Takes Charge
The Target Lady is perhaps one of Wiig’s most iconic roles—a cashier whose enthusiasm is as infectious as it is excessive. This character became a staple during her SNL run, and her interactions with Justin Timberlake’s Peg are particularly memorable for their comedic timing.
Liza Minnelli Magic
In ‘Liza Minnelli Tries to Turn Off a Lamp’, Wiig’s physical comedy prowess was on full display. Her interpretation of Minnelli was both an affectionate homage and a laugh-out-loud performance that highlighted her versatility as a comedian.