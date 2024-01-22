5 ‘Tom Cruise’ Classics That Deserve A Sequel

When we talk about the quintessential Hollywood A-lister, Tom Cruise’s name is often at the forefront. With a career spanning over four decades, Cruise has delivered some of the most memorable performances in modern cinema. Yet, as we revisit his diverse filmography, it’s hard not to wonder about the untapped potential of sequels to some of his iconic roles. These are stories that left us yearning for more, and today, we’ll explore five Tom Cruise classics that not only deserve a sequel but could also offer fresh narratives while honoring their original stories.
Risky Business Deserves Another Deal
Risky Business (1983) was a cultural phenomenon that introduced us to Joel Goodson, a character whose entrepreneurial spirit led him into a world of high stakes and moral ambiguity. The film’s impact on pop culture was undeniable, with scenes like the iconic dance in a dress shirt and socks becoming etched in cinematic history. A sequel could delve into Joel’s life post-graduation, exploring the consequences of his youthful escapades and how they shaped his adult life. Imagine a narrative that juxtaposes the recklessness of youth with the wisdom that comes with age.
A New Dawn for The Last Samurai
The story of American Civil War hero Nathan Algren in The Last Samurai (2003) is one that resonates with themes of discipline, determination, and cultural exchange. Algren’s journey from a man haunted by his past to one embracing the disciplined way of the Samurai is both compelling and complete. Yet, there remains room for growth and further exploration. A sequel could follow Algren’s continued integration into Japanese society or his return to America, where he would apply the lessons learned from the Samurai to new challenges.
We don’t give up, Algren’s ethos, could serve as a thematic backbone for the next chapter in his story.
Collateral Damage Undone
In Collateral (2004), Tom Cruise gave one of his finest performances as Vincent, an enigmatic hitman whose path collides with an unsuspecting taxi driver. The film’s real-time narrative was praised for its intensity and focus on character dynamics over backstory. A sequel could pick up where Vincent’s story ended or even delve into the complexities of the criminal network he was part of. The tangled web of ex-KGB and cartels suggests a world ripe for further exploration, with potential to dive deeper into Vincent’s psyche or follow the aftermath for those caught in his crossfire.
More Than Rain Man
The emotional journey in Rain Man (1988) touched hearts as it showcased the evolving relationship between Charlie Babbitt and his brother Raymond, who has autism. The film concluded with no definitive cure but with both brothers changed by their experience together. A sequel could explore their relationship further—how Charlie continues to grow emotionally and how Raymond adapts to new aspects of life outside an institution. The depth of their bond and personal walls they face could serve as poignant themes for another chapter in their lives.
Cocktail Shaken Once More
In Cocktail (1988), we met Brian Flanagan, an ambitious young ex-serviceman turned bartender with dreams of making it big. The film explored themes of ambition, romance, and self-discovery. A sequel could follow Brian’s journey beyond the bar scene into the world of business where his dreams are tested against life’s realities. It would be fascinating to see how Brian’s character has evolved—whether he outgrew his materialism or if his ‘big break’ led to new avenues for success or failure.
In conclusion, these five Tom Cruise classics not only stand on their own but also hold immense potential for sequels that can add depth to their original stories while offering something new for audiences to enjoy. Fans would undoubtedly be thrilled at the announcement of these continuations, eager to see how beloved characters navigate their lives after we last saw them on screen.
