5 Times John Cena Surprised Us in Non-Wrestling Roles

When we think of John Cena, the image of a towering figure in a wrestling ring might immediately come to mind. Yet, Cena has been pinning down more than just opponents; he’s been grappling with a variety of roles on the silver screen, surprising us with his acting prowess. From a superhero to a sensitive boyfriend and even an animated bull, let’s explore how Cena has left the wrestling arena to take on the world of acting.
Unexpected Heroics in The Suicide Squad Peacemaker
John Cena’s turn as Peacemaker in ‘The Suicide Squad’ was a blend of humor and heroism that took many by surprise. With comedic timing that could disarm even the most serious audience member and action skills to match, Cena’s performance led to his own spin-off series.
toxic masculinity at its most toxic and
douchey Captain America who would shoot a kid, were some descriptions of his character, which highlighted the satirical edge Cena brought to the role. His dedication was apparent as he even learned how to wield a sword in high heels.
A Sensitive Side in Trainwreck Steven
In ‘Trainwreck’, Cena showcased his ability to step out of the ring and into the shoes of Steven, Amy Schumer’s sensitive boyfriend. His portrayal revealed a comedic side that audiences hadn’t often seen. Reflecting on his experience on set, Cena said,
There was talk about it being a closed set, but within 20 minutes there’s two camera ops, two focus-pullers, three lighting guys, two sounds guys, props,” said Cena at the Trainwreck junket in Los Angeles. “Catering was in there at one point. It became the most un-intimate environment possible – and that helped!. This role proved Cena could handle both the physicality of wrestling and the emotional range required for comedy.
Diving into Drama with Bumblebee Agent Burns
The film ‘Bumblebee’ offered Cena a chance to flex his dramatic muscles as Agent Burns. Steering away from comedy, he embraced an intense and authoritative character that added depth to his acting repertoire. Directed by Travis Knight, ‘Bumblebee’ allowed Cena to explore a more serious persona within the action genre, showcasing his versatility beyond what many fans had come to expect from him.
Bringing Warmth to Ferdinand
Cena lent his voice to the titular character in ‘Ferdinand’, revealing an unexpected warmth and vulnerability. The film tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart, directed by Carlos Saldanha. Critics praised Cena’s voice work as one of the best choices all year, noting that
This does look quite charming and most of all, it seems to have an important message we can all learn from. This role allowed him to connect with a younger audience and show a gentler side that contrasted sharply with his wrestling persona.
A Surprising Father Figure in Daddy’s Home 2 Roger
In ‘Daddy’s Home 2’, Cena surprised audiences once more as Roger, the tough guy father whose arrival shifts the dynamic of the film. His presence introduced a new layer of competition for Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg’s characters, highlighting Cena’s knack for family comedy. His role added an unexpected twist that played on his physicality while also tapping into comic sensibilities.
In conclusion, John Cena’s transition from WWE rings to movie sets has been both successful and surprising. His diverse roles have proven his ability to entertain across genres and have made us eager to see where his acting career will take him next.
