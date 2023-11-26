5 Thanksgiving Movies That Excite Fans Every Year

Film has a unique way of enhancing our holiday experiences, and when it comes to Thanksgiving, certain movies have become almost as essential as the turkey itself. They’re the cinematic equivalent of comfort food, warming our hearts and stirring up nostalgia. Let’s delve into five Thanksgiving movies that excite fans every year and discover why they’ve become such an integral part of the holiday tradition.
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
When we think of Thanksgiving travel mishaps, Planes, Trains and Automobiles often comes to mind. This comedy classic directed by John Hughes showcases the chaotic journey of Neal Page (Steve Martin) and Del Griffith (John Candy) as they desperately try to make it home for the holiday.
Candy and Martin are both so good in this film too, their chemistry and comedic timing are impeccable. The film is a testament to the lengths we’ll go to be with family on Thanksgiving, even when their luck runs out a lot in this movie, it still manages to feel genuinely funny and heartwarming.
Home for the Holidays
Home for the Holidays is a film that captures the essence of family gatherings during Thanksgiving. Directed by Jodie Foster and starring Holly Hunter, Robert Downey Jr., and Anne Bancroft, it explores the quirky dynamics that come into play when a family reunites for the holiday. It’s a film that resonates with many because it mirrors the chaos, humor, and love that are often present during these festive times.
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
The Peanuts gang has been a staple in American culture for decades, and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving continues to be a beloved tradition for many families. The simplicity of Charlie Brown’s attempt at hosting a Thanksgiving feast is endearing and humorous. It’s a special that has been passed down through generations, with many adults now sharing it with their own kids, ensuring its place in Thanksgiving lore.
Pieces of April
An indie gem in the Thanksgiving movie genre is Pieces of April. Starring Katie Holmes, this film delves into themes of reconciliation amidst family dysfunction. Its story of a young woman trying to create a perfect Thanksgiving dinner for her estranged family is both poignant and relatable. It’s an alternative choice for those seeking something different from the traditional holiday film.
The Blind Side
Last but not least is The Blind Side, a film that not only aligns with Thanksgiving but also touches upon themes relevant to everyday life. It tells the story of Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron), who finds a new family and future through the kindness of Leigh Anne Tuohy (Sandra Bullock). The film’s message about empathy, generosity, and breaking down barriers resonates deeply during a time dedicated to gratitude and giving back.
In conclusion, these films not only entertain us but also reflect on what Thanksgiving stands for: family, friendship, gratitude, and kindness. They’re an integral part of creating that festive atmosphere during the holiday season and will continue to delight audiences for years to come.
