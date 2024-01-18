5 Taylor Swift Box Office Hit Albums In Order

From country sweetheart to pop megastar, Taylor Swift has left an indelible mark on the music industry. With a career spanning over a decade, she has enchanted fans with her storytelling and musical evolution. Here, we celebrate her top five commercial hit albums, listed in chronological order, that have solidified her status as a pop icon.
1. Fearless
Taylor Swift’s album Fearless not only marked her breakthrough but also set the stage for her future successes. Released in 2008, the album introduced us to anthems like ‘Love Story’ and ‘You Belong With Me’, capturing hearts worldwide. Its re-recording, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), became an instant hit, opening at the top of Billboard’s album chart with sales equivalent to 291,000 in the United States. It’s her ninth No. 1 album altogether, signifying its remarkable commercial success.
2. 1989
In 2014, Taylor Swift’s album 1989 showcased a significant transition in her musical style, leaning into pop with hits like ‘Shake It Off’ and ‘Blank Space’. The album was a massive commercial success and fans eagerly anticipated its re-recording. With the release of
1989 (Taylor’s Version), Swift not only revisited this blockbuster hit but also added new lyrics to each song, reinforcing its enduring appeal.
3. Red
The album Red, originally released in 2012, was a critical and commercial triumph that saw Taylor Swift experimenting with new sounds and emotional depth. The re-recorded version, Red (Taylor’s Version), offered a fresh take on the original tracks and included a treasure trove of ‘from the vault’ songs that fans adored. It highlighted Swift’s growth as an artist and maintained its timeless quality through both its music and lyrics.
4. Speak Now
Taylor Swift’s album Speak Now, released in 2010, was a testament to her songwriting prowess as she penned the entire album solo. The re-recording of this country gem achieved the biggest week among all ‘Taylor’s Version’ releases thus far. Hitting the chart with 716,000 equivalent album units, it became Swift’s 12th number-one album—a clear indicator of its commercial prowess.
5. Reputation
The release of Taylor Swift’s album Reputation during her 27th year marked a bold turn in her career narrative, addressing themes of media scrutiny and personal transformation. It quickly joined the ranks of million-selling albums—her fourth to achieve this feat within a week of release—and was projected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Critics lauded the album for its lyrical complexity and sonic innovation.
In reflection, Taylor Swift’s journey from ‘Fearless’ to ‘Reputation’ illustrates an artist unafraid to reinvent herself and challenge industry norms. Each album not only contributed to her commercial success but also to her evolution as an artist and storyteller, earning her an irreplaceable spot in pop culture history.
