5 Signs Kylo Ren Might Return (Despite The Last Jedi’s End)

As we delve into the galaxy far, far away, the fate of Kylo Ren in Star Wars remains a subject of intense speculation. His journey, marred by conflict and capped by a poignant end in The Last Jedi, has left fans pondering his potential return. Let’s explore the signs that suggest we have not seen the last of this complex character.
Exploring the Possibilities in Star Wars Expanded Universe
The Star Wars Expanded Universe is a treasure trove of narratives where characters are given new life through various means. It’s not uncommon for characters to reappear in flashbacks, visions, or even alternate timelines. Take Mara Jade, for instance. Developed over several novels and media, she serves as an example of how a character can continue to evolve in the Expanded Universe. In a similar vein, Kylo Ren could also find new breath in the vastness of this narrative space.
Deciphering Adam Drivers Comments
Adam Driver, who brought depth to Kylo Ren with his compelling performance, has sparked curiosity with his openness to returning to the role.
No, I’m totally not against it, he mentioned regarding the idea of reprising his character. This sentiment echoes throughout his interviews, hinting at an openness to explore Kylo Ren’s story further if the right narrative presents itself.
Fan Theories and Speculation Abound
The fan theories and speculation surrounding Kylo Ren are as diverse as they are imaginative. Some fans believe he could be reintegrated into the story through unexpected plot twists or even as a force ghost guiding future protagonists. While these theories vary widely, they all speak to the character’s enduring impact on the Star Wars community and its creative collective mind.
Lucasfilm’s Future Projects May Hold Answers
Looming on the horizon are numerous Lucasfilm projects that could potentially include Kylo Ren. Characters from the Expanded Universe like Mara Jade and Darth Revan have crossed over into novels, comics, and video games, suggesting similar avenues for Kylo Ren’s return. Kathleen Kennedy’s remarks about other characters’ potential reappearances only fuel this speculation.
The Role of Star Wars Merchandising
Merchandising plays a pivotal role in keeping characters relevant long after their stories might have ended on screen. Hasbro’s action figures from the Expanded Universe demonstrate this trend. New Kylo Ren merchandise could be more than just a nod to fans; it might also be a subtle hint at his return within the ever-expanding Star Wars saga.
In conclusion, while Kylo Ren’s fate seemed sealed by the end of The Last Jedi, these signs suggest that there may yet be more to his story. Whether through expanded universe narratives, Adam Driver’s willingness to return, fan-driven theories, upcoming Lucasfilm projects, or strategic merchandising moves, Kylo Ren’s presence in the Star Wars universe may continue to evolve. His potential return is sure to keep fans on their toes with anticipation for what may come next in this beloved franchise.
