5 Shows to Watch if You Miss Jay Hernandez in ‘Magnum P.I.’

Fans of the charming and adventurous Thomas Magnum portrayed by Jay Hernandez in ‘Magnum P.I.’ have been left with a void after the show’s thrilling episodes. The series not only provided action-packed entertainment but also showcased the beauty of Hawaii, creating a unique viewing experience. As we look to fill that void, let’s embark on a journey to discover other shows that capture the spirit of adventure, camaraderie, and intrigue.
Hawaii Five 0 Offers a Familiar Tropical Adventure
For those who miss the lush landscapes and adrenaline-fueled action of ‘Magnum P.I.’, ‘Hawaii Five-0’ is a natural successor. This reboot of the classic series brings to life the picturesque setting of Hawaii with its compelling characters and gripping storylines.
When the show premiered in 2010, it was among the first of the current wave of nostalgia-fueled reboots to hit the air, paving the way for shows like ‘Magnum P.I.’ itself. Fans are sure to appreciate the emotional depth that resonates through
lots of emotional sendoffs, particularly in its finale that had viewers reaching for tissues.
NCIS Weaves Intricate Crime Tales
The long-standing series ‘NCIS’ shares with ‘Magnum P.I.’ a knack for unraveling complex crimes, but it dives deeper into the lives of Navy and Marine Corps personnel. With its global scope, these special agents
traverse the globe to investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine links. The show’s longevity is a testament to its engaging cast and robust storytelling. Moreover, it’s interesting to note how
The Mentalist made its debut in late September to an impressive 15.5 million viewers — thanks in large part to its hit lead-in, ‘NCIS’, indicating the crime-solving allure it shares with ‘Magnum P.I.’
Scorpion Brings High Tech Teamwork
If you’re drawn to ‘Magnum P.I.’ for its investigative aspects, then ‘Scorpion’ might just catch your fancy. This CBS series revolves around a team of brilliant misfits tackling high-stakes technological conundrums. It’s a show where action meets intellect, and humor peppers the drama, offering a captivating watching experience. The series has been lauded for its
intriguing plotlines, well-rounded characters, and the exciting dynamics between them, echoing the team chemistry that fans of ‘Magnum P.I.’ have grown to love.
Burn Notice Mixes Espionage With Personal Drama
The thrilling world of espionage in ‘Burn Notice’ offers viewers a unique blend of spy craft and personal drama. The series follows Michael Westen as he navigates through various undercover missions while dealing with his tumultuous personal life. It’s this combination of high stakes and heart that might resonate with fans missing ‘Magnum P.I.’. In one instance, Michael’s mother Madeline makes a noble sacrifice, which is both heart-wrenching and heroic — elements that echo the balance between action and light-heartedness found in ‘Magnum P.I.’.
The Mentalist Offers Charismatic Sleuthing
Last but not least, ‘The Mentalist’ features Patrick Jane, a sleuth whose charm is reminiscent of Jay Hernandez’s Magnum. This series blends detective work with a charismatic lead who captivates audiences while solving intricate mysteries. It has successfully competed against other popular shows like ‘Dancing With The Stars’, indicating its strong appeal. For those who enjoyed the personal touch Hernandez brought to his role, Patrick Jane’s character offers a similar allure that is both entertaining and emotionally engaging.
In conclusion, while ‘Magnum P.I.’ will always hold a special place in our hearts, these five shows offer unique qualities that can help fill the void left by its absence. Whether you’re craving tropical escapades, crime-solving thrills, high-tech teamwork, espionage intrigue or charismatic detective work, there’s something here for every fan to explore and enjoy.
