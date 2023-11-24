5 Series That Dipped In Ratings But Soared Online

Community Finds Its Online Study Group
When the halls of Greendale Community College first opened their doors on NBC, viewers were introduced to a band of misfits that formed an unlikely study group. The show, Community – Seasons 4-6, was a unique blend of humor and pop culture homage, yet it struggled to maintain high ratings. Created by Dan Harmon, the series was praised for its inventiveness, but its formula-obliterating approach led to turbulent viewership numbers. Despite this, Community cultivated a dedicated online following that cherished every genre-bending episode.
As the series progressed, it faced cancellation, leaving fans clamoring for more. It was through this vocal online community that the show found new life on Yahoo! Screen for its final season. The digital platform provided a second chance for the show to conclude its story on its own terms, showcasing how a series can soar online despite traditional rating dips.
Arrested Development’s Triumphant Return
Arrested Development – Season 4 saw a resurrection like few others. After its initial success, the show faced cancellation due to what were deemed pathetically low ratings at the time. Creator Mitch Hurwitz and fans alike were left bewildered by the show’s premature end. However, the Bluth family was not forgotten; they lived on through DVDs and online discussions, keeping their quirky narrative alive.
The demand for more Bluth antics became so strong that Netflix took notice and decided to bring the show back, years after its original run on FOX. This move highlighted the shift in how audiences consume and support television, with online platforms becoming the new arbiters of a show’s fate.
I can’t believe that anybody gives a shit, confessed Hurwitz, expressing his amazement at the persistent interest in his creation. The streaming service provided an avenue for Arrested Development to continue its story, much to the delight of its loyal fan base.
The Expanse’s Journey Across The Universe
SyFy’s The Expanse – Seasons 4-5 is a prime example of a series that found new life in the vastness of space and online streaming. Despite critical acclaim for its deep-space drama and complex storytelling, linear ratings on SyFy were not stellar enough to prevent its cancellation. But fans were not ready to let go of this interstellar journey. A passionate campaign ensued, catching the attention of none other than Jeff Bezos.
Amazon Prime Video recognized the potential in the series and its enthusiastic fan base. With Bezos’ personal interest in space exploration and reports of family members being fans, Amazon became the new home for The Expanse. This transition exemplifies how fan passion can directly influence content survival in today’s digital landscape.
Fan passion made an impact, and the fact there were a lot of people close to Jeff who were fans of the show, plus his interest in space exploration, confirmed Vernon Sanders from Amazon Studios.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Beats The Cancellation Blues
The precinct doors may have closed momentarily when FOX announced the cancellation of Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Season 6 onwards, but they weren’t locked for long. NBC stepped in just one day later to save the beloved comedy series produced by Universal Television. Though it ranked modestly in live viewership on NBC, its online presence told a different story.
Averaging more than 3 million viewers online and with an overall audience rising to 7.4 million per episode when accounting for DVR and on-demand cable viewing over a 35-day period, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s digital footprint was undeniable. It even earned the title of most popular off-network live-action comedy on Hulu according to Deadline. This outpouring of support and viewership online highlights how a show can overcome traditional metrics and thrive in today’s media ecosystem.
Lucifer’s Helluva Comeback Story
Lucifer – Seasons 4-5‘s journey is nothing short of miraculous; after being canceled by FOX due to declining ratings, Netflix swooped down to resurrect the devilishly charming series. Fans expressed immense excitement over Netflix’s decision to pick up Lucifer, which was initially set for only 10 episodes in season 4 compared to previous longer seasons.
The cast and creators were vocal about their appreciation for this second chance.
Let’s all give a HUGE ROARING thank you to @LuciferNetflix & @netflix for even swooping down & saving us! Really all the thanks to them & the fans. So here’s to a #season5netflixlucifer, tweeted Lauren German who plays Chloe Decker on the show. With showrunners already discussing ideas publicly for season five and beyond, Netflix has turned Lucifer into one of its most-streamed shows—a testament to what can be achieved when traditional barriers are broken down in favor of digital possibilities.
In summary, these five series exemplify a growing trend where traditional TV ratings no longer dictate a show’s destiny. Instead, their digital afterlives on streaming platforms reflect an evolving landscape where online popularity can breathe new life into productions that may have struggled with conventional viewership metrics. As we witness these shows embrace their second chances with gusto, it becomes clear that we’re entering a new era where content is king and platforms are merely its kingdom.
