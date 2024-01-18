5 Reasons Why John Wick Spinoff Series Is Coming Instead of Part 4

The John Wick franchise, starring Keanu Reeves as the enigmatic assassin, has carved its name into action movie history with its blend of sleek action sequences and a captivating underworld lore. With the announcement of a spinoff series, fans are curious why the creators have opted for a serialized format over a fourth movie installment. Let’s explore the reasons that make a series the next exciting chapter in the John Wick saga.
Expanding the John Wick Universe
The John Wick movies have not only been box office successes but also cultural phenomena, creating a world that fans are eager to dive deeper into.
“John Wick,” starring Keanu Reeves as the title character, led to a franchise with two hit sequels, a fourth on the way, and an upcoming spin-off TV series. This success paves the way for a spinoff series to further explore this universe and its intricate web of characters and lore.
Tapping Into Television Trends
Current television trends show a preference for long-form storytelling.
The appraisal of Norman Lear’s reboot of ‘One Day at a Time’ as a fresh take on long-form storytelling aligns with current trends, indicating that audiences are looking for more immersive and extended narratives. A series allows for more time to develop the complex world of John Wick, potentially leading to richer storytelling that can evolve over multiple seasons.
Diving Deeper into Characters
A series format offers vast potential for character development.
“One Day at a Time” was centered on a multigenerational Cuban family, allowing for rich character development spanning multiple age groups, similar to how a John Wick series could delve into backstories and nuances of characters that movies simply don’t have time to explore. In fact, the original screenplay had John Wick as a man in his early 70s, showcasing just one of many facets that could be explored in greater depth on television.
Cultivating an Engaged Audience
A dedicated fanbase is crucial for the longevity of any franchise. With a series, there is an opportunity to engage viewers over an extended period.
I voraciously took in all the episodes from the first season within a couple days of their release, reflects how series can captivate and encourage viewers to share their experience, creating an interconnected community of fans who are invested in the ongoing narrative.
Financial Benefits of Series Over Films
The decision to develop a series can also be influenced by financial considerations. A successful series can lead to syndication, streaming deals, and merchandise opportunities.
But “John Wick,” with its $20 million production budget, grossed four times that worldwide and kickstarted a successful franchise, suggesting that expanding into television could open up additional revenue streams beyond what standalone films might offer.
In conclusion, there are multifaceted reasons behind choosing a spinoff series over another sequel for the John Wick franchise. From tapping into current television trends and offering deeper character development to building an engaged audience and realizing financial benefits—each aspect contributes to why we’re seeing this strategic shift in storytelling format. As we anticipate the arrival of the John Wick spinoff series, it’s clear that this universe has much more to offer and fans are here for it.
