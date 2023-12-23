5 Reasons Rick and Morty Isn’t as Scientific as You Think

Rick’s portal gun technology
When we dive into the realm of Rick and Morty, we’re immediately greeted by the iconic image of Rick Sanchez wielding his portal gun. The very idea of a device that allows instantaneous travel through dimensions is tantalizing, but let’s be real – it’s pure science fiction.
For those of you who took my advice or who were already portal hopping on your own, as the show sometimes quips, it’s clear that our current understanding of physics and dimensions doesn’t support such technology.
The Multiverse theory in Rick and Morty
Now, onto the show’s take on the multiverse. It’s a concept that tickles the fancy of many, including physicists, but the way Rick and Morty plays with it is far from the serious scientific hypotheses out there. The show adds its own creative spin, like the ‘Central Finite Curve’ and other exaggerated elements that are more about storytelling than actual science.
The science of resurrection in the show
Characters in Rick and Morty often find themselves in fatal situations only to come back to life or survive against all odds. This flagrant defiance of biological and medical sciences is part of the show’s charm, albeit completely fictional. Resurrection in real life isn’t something we can achieve with a gadget or alien technology – at least not yet.
Alien species and ecosystems
The alien life forms we encounter in Rick and Morty are nothing short of imaginative. Take for instance the episode ‘Rattlestar Ricklactica’, where sentient snakes display racism – a concept that’s humorously absurd and biologically implausible. Such creative liberties with alien species and ecosystems underscore the show’s commitment to fantasy over factual biology.
Time travel paradoxes
The conundrum of time travel in Rick and Morty presents us with a host of paradoxes and scenarios that would give any theoretical physicist a headache. While these plot devices make for great entertainment, they don’t align with what we know about theoretical physics. The show takes a playful jab at an incredibly complex topic, creating its own rules as it goes along.
