Home
5 Reasons Rick and Morty Isn’t as Scientific as You Think

5 Reasons Rick and Morty Isn’t as Scientific as You Think

5 Reasons Rick and Morty Isn’t as Scientific as You Think
Home
5 Reasons Rick and Morty Isn’t as Scientific as You Think
5 Reasons Rick and Morty Isn’t as Scientific as You Think

Rick’s portal gun technology

When we dive into the realm of Rick and Morty, we’re immediately greeted by the iconic image of Rick Sanchez wielding his portal gun. The very idea of a device that allows instantaneous travel through dimensions is tantalizing, but let’s be real – it’s pure science fiction. For those of you who took my advice or who were already portal hopping on your own, as the show sometimes quips, it’s clear that our current understanding of physics and dimensions doesn’t support such technology. 5 Reasons Rick and Morty Isn&#8217;t as Scientific as You Think

The Multiverse theory in Rick and Morty

Now, onto the show’s take on the multiverse. It’s a concept that tickles the fancy of many, including physicists, but the way Rick and Morty plays with it is far from the serious scientific hypotheses out there. The show adds its own creative spin, like the ‘Central Finite Curve’ and other exaggerated elements that are more about storytelling than actual science. 5 Reasons Rick and Morty Isn&#8217;t as Scientific as You Think

The science of resurrection in the show

Characters in Rick and Morty often find themselves in fatal situations only to come back to life or survive against all odds. This flagrant defiance of biological and medical sciences is part of the show’s charm, albeit completely fictional. Resurrection in real life isn’t something we can achieve with a gadget or alien technology – at least not yet. 5 Reasons Rick and Morty Isn&#8217;t as Scientific as You Think

Alien species and ecosystems

The alien life forms we encounter in Rick and Morty are nothing short of imaginative. Take for instance the episode ‘Rattlestar Ricklactica’, where sentient snakes display racism – a concept that’s humorously absurd and biologically implausible. Such creative liberties with alien species and ecosystems underscore the show’s commitment to fantasy over factual biology. 5 Reasons Rick and Morty Isn&#8217;t as Scientific as You Think

Time travel paradoxes

The conundrum of time travel in Rick and Morty presents us with a host of paradoxes and scenarios that would give any theoretical physicist a headache. While these plot devices make for great entertainment, they don’t align with what we know about theoretical physics. The show takes a playful jab at an incredibly complex topic, creating its own rules as it goes along. 5 Reasons Rick and Morty Isn&#8217;t as Scientific as You Think

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

/ 5.

As you found this post useful...

Would you like to share this post on Social media?

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Tags:, , , , , ,
Related Posts
Who’s Behind the Wheel? The Culprits Season 1 Mystery
December 14, 2023
Top 10 Memorable Performances by Meryl Streep
November 21, 2023
3 Reasons CABLE TV Says Fast & Furious 11 Must Wrap It Up
December 13, 2023
The 5 Best Shows Like Slow Horses, Ranked
November 29, 2023
When Chaos Strikes in ‘Leave the World Behind’ & What It Means
December 14, 2023
6 Must-See Medieval Movies of the Last Decade
December 18, 2023

About The Author

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.