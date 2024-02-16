5 Reasons Halloween Ends Disappointed Moviegoers

As the autumn leaves began to fall, a chill of anticipation swept through the air for horror fans awaiting the release of Halloween Ends. The legacy of the Halloween franchise is one etched in the very fabric of horror cinema, with each installment bringing its own blend of terror and suspense. But as the final credits rolled on this latest chapter, many moviegoers were left feeling more tricked than treated. Let’s explore why.
Unexpected Turns in the Tale
The narrative choices in Halloween Ends took a sharp knife to fan expectations. The opening scene alone, with Cory’s babysitting gig turning into a nightmare, was a startling deviation from the anticipated return of Michael Myers as the central villain.
You would never have thought that both of their roles, as main character and main villain, would actually be siphoned off by Cory, a decision that left many fans bewildered. This twist in narrative, where traditional roles are upended, was a bold move that unfortunately fell flat for those longing for the classic Halloween terror.
Dragging Feet Instead of Racing Hearts
The pacing of Halloween Ends was another grave concern. With a runtime of 111 minutes, the film seemed to slash laboriously through its duration.
For much of its first half or so, Halloween Ends is a strange and dull drama about a young man, Corey (Roham Campbell), mired in guilt and loneliness, contributing to a pacing that felt more lethargic than thrilling. The lack of consistent tension and excitement often left viewers checking their watches rather than hiding behind them.
The Hype Before the Fall
Halloween Ends was framed by its marketing as an epic showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers.
This is surprising. If you saw the trailer above, or the commercials or even just posters, you know they frame Halloween Ends as an epic battle between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, setting up expectations for a climactic duel that never truly materialized. This disconnect between promotional material and actual content led to a profound sense of disappointment among fans geared up for one final battle.
A Muddled Journey for Legacy Characters
The development—or lack thereof—of legacy characters like Laurie Strode was another point of contention. Fans witnessed a Laurie that seemed different in each film, struggling to find purpose throughout this trilogy’s conclusion.
Character motivations are hard to parse—it feels like we’ve seen a different Laurie in each of these films, leading to confusion and detachment from characters that audiences have been following for decades.
An Uncertain Goodbye
The finality that Halloween Ends was supposed to bring to the series left many viewers questioning if this truly was the end.
Halloween Ends is a bizarre hash of tones and theses, stitched together into a movie that’s neither fun nor frightful, encapsulating the struggle to provide closure. The resolution seemed disjointed and unsatisfying for those who had hoped for a definitive end to the saga of Laurie and Michael.
In conclusion, while Halloween Ends sought to close the book on a franchise that has both haunted and delighted audiences for over four decades, it stumbled in its execution. From unexpected narrative choices to unsatisfying character arcs and a resolution that left more questions than answers, it’s clear why fans might walk away feeling let down. As we reflect on this iconic series, one can only hope that any future revivals will recapture the essence of what made Halloween resonate with so many.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!