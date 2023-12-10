Home
5 Rami Malek Movies That Deserve a Sequel

5 Rami Malek Movies That Deserve a Sequel

5 Rami Malek Movies That Deserve a Sequel
Home
5 Rami Malek Movies That Deserve a Sequel
5 Rami Malek Movies That Deserve a Sequel

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody

The success of Bohemian Rhapsody is undeniable, capturing the essence of Queen’s frontman Freddie Mercury and earning Rami Malek an Oscar for his performance. Fans and critics alike have pondered the possibility of a sequel, one that could delve into the later years of Mercury’s life. It’s going to be hard to follow that one as none of us could have predicted how massive that was going to be, reflects the sentiment surrounding the original film’s success. The band members themselves are open to the idea but insist on a great script as a prerequisite. The potential for a sequel presents an opportunity to explore the complexities and challenges Mercury faced during his final years, with Malek reprising his transformative role.

5 Rami Malek Movies That Deserve a Sequel

A Continued Tale of Survival in Papillon

The story of Henri “Papillon” Charrière and Louis Dega’s relentless pursuit of freedom in Papillon left audiences captivated. A sequel could further explore their lives after the harrowing escape, delving into themes of resilience and redemption. The original film’s visual splendor, with scenes set against stunning sunsets, suggests that any continuation would be equally captivating. With Bleecker Street’s reputation for prestige-focused films, a sequel could maintain high standards, potentially bringing back Malek’s nuanced portrayal of Louis Dega.

5 Rami Malek Movies That Deserve a Sequel

The Adventures of Ahkmenrah Continue

In Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, Rami Malek’s Ahkmenrah played a pivotal role with his magical tablet being the source of much intrigue. A spin-off adventure focusing on Ahkmenrah could take viewers on new journeys, possibly even back in time to ancient Egypt or into other historical epochs. The emotional depth seen in previous films, including Robin Williams’ final appearance as Teddy Roosevelt, could be channeled into a narrative that gives Malek’s character a rich backstory and more personal challenges to overcome.

5 Rami Malek Movies That Deserve a Sequel

Unraveling the Mystery of Buster’s Mal Heart

Buster’s Mal Heart left viewers with a haunting enigma surrounding Jonah’s transformation into Buster. A sequel could provide answers and closure, diving deeper into Jonah’s psyche and the ‘void at the center of modern life’ that the film touches upon. There is a wealth of emotional complexity within this character that a follow-up film could explore, offering a chance to humanize and resolve Jonah’s dual identities while maintaining the original film’s philosophical undercurrents.

5 Rami Malek Movies That Deserve a Sequel

The Grey Areas of The Little Things

The moral ambiguity and unresolved ending of The Little Things provide fertile ground for a sequel. The complex relationship between Denzel Washington’s Joe Deacon and Malek’s Jim Baxter, along with the questionable fate of Jared Leto’s character, leaves much to be explored. A sequel could focus on the consequences of their actions, further investigating the ‘grey’ areas within each character and possibly introducing new twists to the narrative.

5 Rami Malek Movies That Deserve a Sequel

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

/ 5.

As you found this post useful...

Would you like to share this post on Social media?

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Posts
Jamie and Doug: A Journey of Love from ‘Married at First Sight’
October 11, 2023
Despite Having Different Series, “American Pie” Will Always Be a Talk-About Movie
December 13, 2022
Deep Blue Sea
In Honor of Shark Week: Let’s Talk About Deep Blue Sea
July 30, 2019
Golden Globe Winners: Who’s Gaining Momentum for the Oscars?
January 9, 2019
Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Mr. Malcolm’s List”
July 17, 2022
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Top 10 Best Seth Green Movies
December 16, 2022

About The Author

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.