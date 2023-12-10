5 Rami Malek Movies That Deserve a Sequel

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody
The success of Bohemian Rhapsody is undeniable, capturing the essence of Queen’s frontman Freddie Mercury and earning Rami Malek an Oscar for his performance. Fans and critics alike have pondered the possibility of a sequel, one that could delve into the later years of Mercury’s life.
It’s going to be hard to follow that one as none of us could have predicted how massive that was going to be, reflects the sentiment surrounding the original film’s success. The band members themselves are open to the idea but insist on a
great script as a prerequisite. The potential for a sequel presents an opportunity to explore the complexities and challenges Mercury faced during his final years, with Malek reprising his transformative role.
A Continued Tale of Survival in Papillon
The story of Henri “Papillon” Charrière and Louis Dega’s relentless pursuit of freedom in Papillon left audiences captivated. A sequel could further explore their lives after the harrowing escape, delving into themes of resilience and redemption. The original film’s visual splendor, with scenes set against stunning sunsets, suggests that any continuation would be equally captivating. With Bleecker Street’s reputation for prestige-focused films, a sequel could maintain high standards, potentially bringing back Malek’s nuanced portrayal of Louis Dega.
The Adventures of Ahkmenrah Continue
In Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, Rami Malek’s Ahkmenrah played a pivotal role with his magical tablet being the source of much intrigue. A spin-off adventure focusing on Ahkmenrah could take viewers on new journeys, possibly even back in time to ancient Egypt or into other historical epochs. The emotional depth seen in previous films, including Robin Williams’ final appearance as Teddy Roosevelt, could be channeled into a narrative that gives Malek’s character a rich backstory and more personal challenges to overcome.
Unraveling the Mystery of Buster’s Mal Heart
Buster’s Mal Heart left viewers with a haunting enigma surrounding Jonah’s transformation into Buster. A sequel could provide answers and closure, diving deeper into Jonah’s psyche and the ‘void at the center of modern life’ that the film touches upon. There is a wealth of emotional complexity within this character that a follow-up film could explore, offering a chance to humanize and resolve Jonah’s dual identities while maintaining the original film’s philosophical undercurrents.
The Grey Areas of The Little Things
The moral ambiguity and unresolved ending of The Little Things provide fertile ground for a sequel. The complex relationship between Denzel Washington’s Joe Deacon and Malek’s Jim Baxter, along with the questionable fate of Jared Leto’s character, leaves much to be explored. A sequel could focus on the consequences of their actions, further investigating the ‘grey’ areas within each character and possibly introducing new twists to the narrative.
