5 Potential Heirs to ‘Squid Game’s’ Crown in Asian TV

When ‘Squid Game’ burst onto screens, it became an instant global phenomenon, raising the bar for Asian TV series on the international stage. Its unique storytelling and gripping content captured the imagination of viewers worldwide, setting a precedent for Asian productions. In its wake, a new wave of captivating series is rising to claim the throne. Let’s explore five potential heirs to ‘Squid Game’s’ crown in Asian TV.
Alice in Borderland Returns with New Mysteries
‘Alice in Borderland’ (Season 2) already has a strong following, thanks to its heart-pounding first season which captured international attention. With its similar survival-game genre to ‘Squid Game’, the show offers daunting challenges that test both the endurance and wit of its characters. The anticipation for the second season is high, as it promises to amplify the intrigue and stakes. Interestingly, ‘Alice in Borderland’ ranked on Netflix’s Top 10 in over 40 countries, signaling its broad appeal. With all eight episodes set to release on a Thursday, fans are eager to see how this expanded world will unfold.
The Silent Sea Aims for Sci-Fi Supremacy
The sci-fi thriller ‘The Silent Sea’ (Season 1) has been described as both high-tech and emotionally gripping. Its impressive set design and production values have been lauded, suggesting it could indeed captivate audiences much like ‘Squid Game’ did. However, it’s also faced mixed reviews from viewers, indicating that its journey to success might be more nuanced. The charismatic performance of actors like Gong Yoo adds to its potential appeal, keeping audiences engaged with a fresh and younger appearance that contrasts with his previous roles.
Hellbound Explores Supernatural Judgment
The world of ‘Hellbound’ is one where supernatural decrees spell out doom for individuals, creating a tapestry of moral dilemmas and societal breakdowns. Directed by ‘Train to Busan’ maestro Yeon Sang-ho, the show captures a collective feeling of helplessness that resonates deeply with viewers. Its exploration of how religious zealots and niche industries exploit these decrees adds layers to the narrative, making it a standout series that has already garnered international attention.
My Name Mixes Action with Deep Storytelling
‘My Name’ dives into the world of organized crime with a blend of genres including thriller, crime, drama, mystery, and action. The series stands out for its intense action sequences and deep storytelling. Han So-hee’s portrayal of the young woman turned police detective has been particularly praised for her compelling action skills and ability to resonate with audiences on an emotional level.
Money Heist Korea Taps Into Global Success
The adaptation of the Spanish series into ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’ comes at a time when South Korean series are enjoying unprecedented international success. This new rendition offers a unique twist on a globally beloved franchise and is poised to follow in the footsteps of ‘Squid Game’, potentially capturing a vast audience with its familiar yet fresh narrative.
In conclusion, these five series each hold the potential to become the next ‘Squid Game’, taking Asian TV to new heights on the international stage. Whether through intense survival scenarios, high-stakes sci-fi thrills, supernatural judgments, gritty crime dramas or captivating heists – they all have unique elements that could resonate with global audiences. Only time will tell which will rise to become the next cultural touchstone in television entertainment.
