5 Must-See Historical Dramas After Watching ‘Napoleon’

Historical dramas have a way of capturing the imagination, transporting viewers to bygone eras to relive pivotal moments that shaped our world. The recent buzz around ‘Napoleon’ has rekindled a fascination for this genre, and as a result, many are on the lookout for more epic narratives that combine grandeur, politics, and personal stories. Below are five must-see historical dramas that will likely captivate fans of ‘Napoleon’.
The Intrigue of Leadership in The Crown
‘The Crown’ has been a staple in the conversation about historical dramas for years. Its latest season has not only continued this trend but also sparked discussions about its portrayal of the British monarchy.
The Crown, however, somehow feels different—partially due to its longevity (it’s been telling its story over seven years, via 10-episode seasons), its uncanny casting, and its chronological commitment to real-life historical events. This series delves into themes of leadership and power, much like ‘Napoleon’, but through the lens of the modern British royal family.
Despite criticisms about its historical accuracy,
Every year its actors are nominated for multiple Emmys while its production values grow ever more impressive, demonstrating a shared commitment to quality storytelling with ‘Napoleon’. The show’s dramatic license has not detracted from its appeal; instead, it has become a topic of conversation that only adds to its mystique.
A Catastrophic Moment in History with Chernobyl
The haunting dramatization of the Chernobyl disaster in HBO’s ‘Chernobyl’ presents a meticulous retelling of one of the most catastrophic events in recent history. It’s noted for its departure from comedy by creator Craig Mazin, showcasing his dedication to a dramatic and serious portrayal. The series is grounded in extensive research, as evidenced by Adam Higginbotham’s book
Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Disaster, which The Times lauded as
a riveting, deeply reported reconstruction.
This attention to detail and historical significance echoes the narrative depth found in ‘Napoleon’, making ‘Chernobyl’ an essential watch for those interested in the human stories behind historical events.
The Epic Scale of Band of Brothers
Fans of military strategy and camaraderie depicted in ‘Napoleon’ will find much to admire in ‘Band of Brothers’. It’s often hailed as one of the best war dramas ever created and boasts an impressive cast list including names like Damian Lewis and Tom Hardy.
Make no mistake, Band of Brothers is often a harrowing watch, but it’s also uplifting as it displays the very best of human nature not just the worst, encapsulating the essence of what makes war dramas so compelling.
The series won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe shortly after its initial airing, affirming its status as a critically acclaimed piece that resonates with themes similar to those found in ‘Napoleon’.
Vikings A Saga of Legendary Proportions
The tales of Norsemen come alive in ‘Vikings’, which follows the life and conquests of Ragnar Lothbrok. Like ‘Napoleon’, this series captures the essence of legendary figures whose actions left an indelible mark on history. With six seasons concluded in December 2020, Vikings offers a complete saga available on Netflix for those who appreciate stories about historical figures.
The series’ creator Michael Hirst ensures that viewers are not just entertained but also immersed in a world that feels authentic and true to the era it depicts.
Exploring Social Dynamics with Downton Abbey
‘Downton Abbey’, set against the backdrop of early 20th century England, offers rich storytelling and period authenticity that fans of ‘Napoleon’ will appreciate. Filmed at Highclere Castle and beginning precisely in 1912, it captures various historical events with accuracy. However, even Queen Elizabeth herself noticed an error regarding medals awarded to a character supposed to be alive during WWI.
This attention to detail underscores both the show’s commitment to period authenticity and the challenges involved in accurately depicting historical periods—a pursuit shared by ‘Napoleon’ as well.
In conclusion, these five series offer diverse perspectives on history through their storytelling. Whether it’s royal intrigue, catastrophic events, wartime bravery, legendary sagas, or social dynamics, each drama provides an enriching experience that complements what fans have enjoyed in ‘Napoleon’. So grab a cozy spot and prepare to be whisked away into these captivating historical worlds.
